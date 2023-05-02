Who is Tua Tagovailoa’s wife? Get to know Annah Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa is an American football quarterback for the Miami Dolphins of the National Football League. His skills and hard work have earned him multiple titles in the NFL, including scooping the SEC Offensive Player of the Year and Maxwell Award. Lately, NFL fans have been curious about who Tua Tagovailoa's wife is.

Tua Tagovailoa’s wife. Photo: @RickKarle, @annahcgore on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Annah Gore is the wife of American NFL player Tua Tagovailoa. She has done relatively well balancing her career, celebrity wife status, and family life. She has also managed to avoid fame by keeping a low profile since she married Tua.

Profile summary

Full name Annah Concetta Gore Gender Female Date of birth 11 June 1999 Age 23 years old (as of May 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth High Point City, North Carolina, United States Current residence Richmond, Virginia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Height in feet 5'6'' Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 127 Weight in kilograms 58 Body measurements in inches 37-28-42 Body measurements in centimetres 94-71-107 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Gary Gore Mother Christy Gore Siblings 4 Relationship status Married Spouse Tuanigamanuolepola Donny Tagovailoa Children 1 Education St. Gertrude High School, University of Alabama Profession Businesswoman Networth $300,000–$500,000

Who is Tua Tagovailoa’s wife?

Tua Tagovailoa's wife, Anna Gore, was born on 11 June 1999 (23 years old) in High Point City, North Carolina, United States, to her parents, Gary and Christy Gore. Anna's father is a businessman, while her mother is a housewife.

Annah Gore was raised alongside her two sisters, Gracie Sinclair and Ally Marie and two brothers, Garrison and Ayden. She attended St. Gertrude High School for her high school education before proceeding to the University of Alabama, where she graduated with a diploma.

Career

Tua Tagovailoa's wife, Anna Gore, is a private individual and has not revealed much about her career path. She is reportedly a businesswoman working in the corporate sector in Virginia, United States.

When did Tua Tagovailoa and Annah Gore meet?

The duo reportedly met when they were still in high school before attending the same college. However, Gore came into the spotlight after she began attending several Miami Dolphins games to watch her husband play.

Tua Tagovailoa married Annah on 18 July 2022 in Davie, Florida, United States, in a private ceremony attended by close family members and friends.

Their wedding was kept a secret for two weeks before Andy Slater, an American sports radio talk show host, leaked the information about their wedding. The couple value privacy and have never shared their wedding photos on social media.

After their marriage leaked, her husband told a reporter during an interview that he loves to keep his personal life private.

I mean, for me, I love to keep my life as private as possible, and that's what we tried to do with me, my wife, and my daily. But obviously, in this world, that's not how it is.

Does Tua have a kid?

Tua of the Miami Dolphins takes the field before a game against the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo: Megan Briggs

Source: Getty Images

Yes, the prominent NFL player and his wife, Annah Tagovailoa, have a son named Ace Tagovailoa. He was reportedly born in 2022.

FAQs

Who is Annah Gore? She is a businesswoman best known as the wife of prominent American footballer Tua Tagovailoa. How old is Annah Gore? She is 23 years old as of 2023. She was born in 1999. What is Annah Gore's nationality? She has an American nationality and is of mixed ethnicity. Who is Tua Tagovailoa's girlfriend? Tua is a married man and does not have a girlfriend. He has been married to American entrepreneur Annah Concetta Gore since July 2022. How tall is Annah Gore? She is around 5 feet 6 inches or (167 centimetres) tall. What is Annah Gore's net worth? Her net worth allegedly range between $300,000 and $500,000. Where does Annah Gore live now? She resides in Richmond, Virginia, USA, with her family.

Annah Gore is an American businesswoman widely recognised as Tua Tagovailoa's wife. She is a private individual and has not shared much information about her personal and professional life. She lives in Richmond, Virginia, United States, with her husband.

Legit.ng recently published an article about MrBeast's girlfriend's timeline. MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is a prominent American YouTuber, social media personality, and philanthropist. He commands a huge following across his various social media platforms.

In 2012, he created his main YouTube channel, where he uploaded random videos. Today his channel is considered one of the world's most-watched YouTube channels. Additionally, he has supported various charities through his philanthropy initiatives.

Source: Legit.ng