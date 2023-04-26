Who is Joseph Sikora’s wife? Get to know about Tania Ribalow

Tania Ribalow is a make-up artist from the United States of America. She is famous for being Joseph Sikora’s wife. Her husband is a popular American actor best recognised for portraying Tommy Egan on the Starz series Power.

Tania Ribalow (L) and Sunday Englis (C) receiving their awards for their roles on Joker, and Joseph Sikora (R). Photo: @BensOscarMath, @DEADLINE on Twitter (modified by author)

As a professional make-up artist, Tania Sikora has worked as the key make-up artist in several award-winning movies and TV series, such as The Irishman (2013), The Greatest Showman (2017) and Joker (2019). Since 2014, she has reportedly been married to Joseph Sikora.

Profile summary

Real name Tania Ribalow Place of birth United States Current residence Brooklyn, New York, United States Nationality American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Relationship status Married Husband Joseph Sikora Profession Make-up artist

Tania Ribalow’s biography

The professional make-up artist was born in the United States of America and currently resides in Brooklyn, New York, United States.

What does Tania Ribalow do for a living?

Tania Sikora is a professional make-up artist. According to her IMDb profile, she landed her first role as a make-artist on The Montell Williams Show in 1991, when she was Montell Williams' make-up artist. She later worked on the film, Tricks in 1999, in which she worked as a hair assistant and make-up artist.

Since the beginning of her career in 1999, she has made significant contributions on various movies and television series such as Joker, American Candidate, The Irishman, The Greatest Showman, The Secret Life of the Dentist and Broadwalk Empire.

Tania has also won multiple awards for her work, including the annual make-up artists and hair stylist Guild award. She has also been nominated for two Emmy Awards. One is for The Knick, and the other is for VINYL. As of now, the award-winning make-up artist has worked in the make-up department for 47 movies and TV series.

How did Tania Ribalow and Joseph Sikora meet?

Tania and Joseph first met on the set of Boardwalk Empire while filming the pilot. The pair began dating shortly after that and reportedly tied the knot in 2014 after dating for some years. Joseph Sikora’s relationship and eventual marriage to the make-up artist has always been kept under wraps.

Tania Ribalow’s husband is a popular American actor who gained prominence for his lead role as Tommy Egan on Power. He is also known for his roles in The Heart, She Holler, Jack Reacher and Ghost World.

Fast facts about Tania Ribalow

Who is Tania Ribalow? She is a make-up artist from the United States of America. Why is Tania Ribalow famous? She came into the spotlight following her marriage to Joseph Sikora. Who is Joseph Sikora married to? The famous actor has been married to Tania Ribalow for over eight years as of 2023. Does Joseph Sikora have children? No, the actor has no children. Where does Tania Ribalow live? She currently resides in Brooklyn, New York, United States. When did Tania and Joseph get married? The pair reportedly exchanged their wedding vows in 2014.

Who is Joseph Sikora’s wife? She is called Tania Ribalow, an established make-up artist from the United States. She has worked on numerous TV series and films such as Joker, American Candidate and The Irishman. She and her husband have been together for over eight years since they married.

