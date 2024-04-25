A young mother has shared a captivating video of her baby who was born with lovely ginger-coloured hair

The mum recounted how people told her years ago that her baby’s hair would change overtime but that wasn't the case

Social media users reacted massively to the video with many gushing over the baby's ravishing beauty and hair colour

Netizens have been gushing over the cuteness of a little girl who was born with ginger hair.

Her proud mother shared a video online and netizens couldn't get enough of her beauty and unique features.

Baby with ginger hair goes viral Photo credit: @urfacbracefaceee/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mum shares video of baby's unique hair

The mum identified in TikTok as @_urfavbracefaceee said her daughter was born with ginger-coloured curly hair and people who saw her baby then said the hair would fall out and change.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

However, her daughter has turned one and still has her full ginger hair intact.

The happy mum shared a video that showed her daughter's hair when she was still a baby till she turned a year old.

She wrote:

"It's just a placenta perm, itu fall out" just one year old with a head full of hair, love that for my reignypooh.”

Reactions trail video of baby with ginger hair

Netizens who watched the video on TikTok were in awe of the baby’s beauty.

@lizzy_20063 said:

“The baby is so cute.”

Big babyE reacted:

“To born dey hungry me.”

@leoleo_93 reacted:

“She is everything and so so gorgeous wait she's a ginger baby.”

Omosewa Damilola said:

“Which position did you use cz my baby must have this color of hair.”

Penny_Cruize said:

“Cute little red head. My son is a ginger baby too. His red isn't as bright as hers though.”

LR_IN_A said:

“Ginger babies are so cute.”

CeeCeeHomemaker reacted:

“I kinda want my baby to have red hair now.”

Nikka reacted:

“My fellow ginger baby shes adores.”

@koi reacted:

“She looks just like the baby l had in a dream.”

@zobozobo reacted:

“Color way I pay stylist. Na Wetin this one bring from heaven ahh.”

The_Shi reacted:

“See pikin wey I tell Angel make he keep for me.”

Watch the video below:

Lady's unique hairstyle goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who made very long braids that looked like a snake slithering on the floor went viral after her video was posted on TikTok.

As she walked by the roadside, her hair trailed behind like a long rope attached to her body and people stood by the roadside to watch.

Source: Legit.ng