A Nigeran bride decided to be extraordinary for her wedding as she wore over 16 dresses for the memorable occasion

She slayed in different styles and colours so that netizens had enough elegant styles to choose from

Many people were impressed with the amount of money that went into the wedding and they admired her beauty

A northern bride Khadija Sanusi stunned netizens after a video of the numerous outfits she wore for her wedding trended online.

A bride turns up in numerous elegant wedding attire. Image credit: @winniesworldd

Source: Instagram

The beautiful bride wore blue, brown, grey, silver, green, and other colours for her special day. Her scarf was dominant in all her outfits which depicted her faith.

She slayed in various beautiful accessories for each outfit and her makeup complemented her looks.

Her wedding also saw her rocking a white flowy gown that extended to the ground. The groom wore a black suit over a white shirt and a black bow tie that gave him a splendid aura for the day.

The events, which were held in Kano, Kwara, and Abuja, were a display of flamboyance and exuded class and opulence. Some netizens noted that the celebrants must be from wealthy backgrounds.

Watch the video of her outfits below:

Reactions trail bride's 16+ wedding outfits

Some netizens have reacted to the many outfits of the bride. See some of the comments below;

@medclinicalresearch:

"Is she Moslem or Christian? Why all the different costumes?"

@esehistic:

"Are the Fulanis now dressing in southwestern Nigeria's traditional attire?"

@tina9melanin;

"There an Abdul talking to me. What should I do?"

@claribelnalova:

"Money is truly talking."

@sanilarena:

"She slayed in all of them."

@alaalumni_:

"She is the most gorgeous bride."

@taiwo_isijola':

"Effortlessly graceful."

@faithful4evuh:

"Speechless."

@lagosweddings_:

"Get money o."

@kurojousama;

"Beautiful.'

@mariana_trenchcoat:

"Wow. This is lovely."

@rozmystik:

"Premium or nothing @cindymerveille je vais chercher un prince 9ja or nothing."

