Nigerian actress Rita Edohie has expressed deep sorrow over the absence of her junior colleague, Junior Pope

Recall that the ever-cheerful actor died last month alongside four other crew members while at Anam River in Anambra state

May 7 is Pope's birthday, and the veteran movie star took it upon herself to recount the beautiful moments he shared with his loved ones

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie continues to mourn as she celebrates her late junior colleague John Paul Obumneme Odonwodo, aka Junior Pope, on his first posthumous birthday.

It is no longer news that the adored actor died last month after drowning in Anam river in Anambra State with four other crew members for Adanma Luke's movie 'The Other Side of Life'.

In a lengthy message on her Instagram page, she stated that while May 7 is his birthday, she is in pain that she can no longer celebrate it with him in person.

She remarked that her heart had been broken once more, and she was trying to convince herself that he was not here anymore. Rita questioned his comfort in the foreign world after spending almost a month alone without his wife, children, friends, or loved ones.

"HOW COMFORTABLE DO YOU FEEL SPENDING OVER A MONTH IN A LAND YOU HAVE NEVER BEEN BEFORE ALL ALONE WITHOUT YOUR WIFE, CHILDREN, FRIENDS, LOVED ONES AND WELL WISHERS ? OHHH DEATH WHERE IS THY STING?" She wrote in part.

On the other hand, Rita stated that she finds comfort in knowing that he is watching over her and others he cherished from above, and she wishes that his light would continue to shine brightly.

"WELL, THOUGH YOU'RE NO LONGER HERE WITH US, BUT YOUR SPIRIT CONTINUES TO INSPIRE AND UPLIFT US EVERY DAY. AS WE REFLECT ON THE PRECIOUS MOMENTS WE SHARED, YOUR LAUGHTER ECHOES IN OUR HEARTS, AND YOUR KINDNESS RESONATES WITHIN OUR SOULS. YOUR ABSENCE IS DEEPLY FELT, YET YOUR PRESENCE REMAINS VIVID IN OUR MEMORIES."

Reactions trail Rita Edochie's post

mrs_oec:

"How is JP wife doing ooooo? If I'm.this hurt , how will the wife feel. God biko come and hold her ..... it is well . Keep resting in God's hands. Amen Hmmmm!!"

beautifulrose1897:

"Never give anyone the opportunity to betray you. It's better to apologize after surviving than to die trusting the wrong people. Happy posthumous birthday SWAG NATION, your indelible mark will last forever."

tpmzolo.tp:

"Yoooh, I'm so Heart broken This beautiful soul has touched so many people around the world ❤️ I'm from South Africa. May God comfort Qutejay and sons AKA the J's."

official_kitchenking:

"By God's grace it will.. Aliiiliiiiiiii egbumammm.. Mtchewwwwww."

Junior Pope’s mother feels her son was killed

The president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas revealed that the late Junior Pope’s mother is suspicious about her son’s death.

During a recent interview, the AGN president spoke about Junior Pope’s Cameroonian mother, who believes her son was killed.

According to Emeka Rollas, CPR was conducted on Junior Pope immediately he was brought out of the water after being under for more than four hours.

