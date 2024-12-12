A Nigerian man has recounted his unexpected moment with a daring lady at a mortuary he had visited

According to the man, he went to the mortuary to check if his late dad's body was being properly cared for

However, things took a different turn as a lady on a different mission at the mortuary put a note in his palms

A man, @ManlikeMikeey, has shared how a lady put a note in his palms during his visit to a mortuary.

@ManlikeMikeey narrated his experience with the lady at a mortuary in reaction to an X influencer who asked men to share the strangest place where they had collected a lady's number.

The lady gave him a note. Stock photo. Posed by model. Photo Credit: AndreyPopov, KatarzynaBialasiewicz

Source: Getty Images

In a post on X, @ManlikeMikeey, who visited the mortuary to check his late dad's body, noticed that a lady stared at him.

He said the lady had also come to see the mortuary attendant. He said the next thing was that she put a note in his palms.

When he opened the note, he found her number in it. He wrote:

"In the mortuary when I went to see my late dad to be sure they were taking care of him properly.

"The attendant has someone who came to see him,the babe was just giving me eyes,next thing she put a note in my palms when the guy turned.

"When I opened it,it was her number."

When some people asked if he followed up on the lady, the man replied:

"There was no relationship.I didn't call her because it felt so weird and strange.

"I dey mourn person dey tel me affair,nah."

Read his tweet below:

Mixed reactions trail man's experience in mortuary

@UgoEmmason said:

"Love in the mortuary."

@flexmonteez said:

"God punish you for this lie 😂🤣."

@FureJobs said:

"Hope the relationship is still going well."

@alhajiuma said:

"Lol...u collect ghost number?"

@ugo6ixugo said:

"You don dey deal with spirit oh."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who works in a mortuary had recorded herself at work.

Lady who did IT in mortuary weeps

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who did her IT in a mortuary had narrated what she saw that made her weep.

During her IT in the mortuary, the lady said she saw an old friend of hers lying lifeless and added that it was the worst feeling ever.

She broke down while recalling her experience in the mortuary. Her video elicited mixed reactions online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng