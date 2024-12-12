Actress Omotunde Adebowale-David, aka Lolo 1 or Adaku, has spoken about her eating habit and compared it with that of her movie character Adaka in Jenifa's Dairy

In an interview with Legit.ng, she revealed how age does not necessarily pose a challenge in the kind of men she settles with

She also spoke about how she manages different professions and handles setbacks, among other issues

Omotunde Adebowale-David, aka Lolo 1, wears many hats. She is a presenter, actress, journalist, businesswoman, and also handles other roles when necessary.

She spoke to Legit.ng about how she blends different jobs and achieves excellence in them. The movie star also spoke about how her child-like nature attracts her to younger men.

Omotunde 'Lolo 1'speaks about her eating habit. Image credit: officiallolo1

Source: Instagram

The movie star further shared how she handles challenges and cautioned entertainers who have cultivated the habit of copying others. Lolo 1 also spoke about other interesting issues in this conversation.

Lolo 1 speaks on her character Adaku

The role interpreter plays the role of Adaku, who has an excessive eating habit, in the popular sitcom Jenifa's Dairy. She compared her movie character with her food habit in real life.

"I am a foodie and I can cook but I don't think I can eat as much as Adaku but we have something is common which is Eba. I don't think excessively. I watch what I eat and when I eat it."

How does Lolo 1 prefer her man?

The movie star further spoke about her kind of man. She says she is not bothered about age although she seems to be endeared more to younger men. In her words:

"I date people I like, I am not dating their age, it is who the person is that I am dating. Whether young or old, it does not matter to me. As long as the person ticks all my boxes, we are fine. I gravitate towards younger people more because I am child-like. I don't think it is an age-attachment thing."

Lolo 1 reacts to imitation in Nollywood

The idea of copying the ideas of others in the entertainment industry is a cause of worry to the practitioners and Lolo 1 shared her take on it.

"There is always one original. One can spot an imitation from afar. I see a lot of people doing it but I think it is unnecessary. There is space for everyone to fly. As a creative person, you don't need to copy someone else. People who copy are not creatives, they just find themselves in some funny spaces and just occupy it. When you imitate, you are stealing, and these are the things we are fighting against in the industry."

Lolo 1 speaks on being versatile

Speaking on how she is able to juggle in-between different professions and still make a mark in them, Lolo 1 said:

"As an entertainer, I call myself an art tree which has many branches. it is either music, acting, poetry, and everything that forms art, I am in tune with it. That is why I carry into my craft and that is why I am versatile. I play different kinds of roles and appeal to different kinds of audience."

Lolo 1 shares how she handles challenges

Challenges are part of life and the actress shares how she handles them without giving up.

"There is no career that do not have challenges. However, you have to look for a way to overcome it, that is where your success lies. Whenever I am faced with challenges, I just look for what I can do to get myself out of the situation. I learn what I need to learn and move on."

Lolo 1 shares her fashion side

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lolo 1 had opened up on her fashion style, acting, and other things.

In a chat, she revealed the amount she spent on her most expensive asoebi outfit.

The actress, who is also known for her role as Adaku in the popular sitcom Jenifa's Diary, shared her favourite fashion accessory.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng