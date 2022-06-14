Nancy Brady’s biography: what is known about Tom Brady’s sister?

Nancy Brady is an American public health specialist currently working as a senior technical advisor at John Snow, Inc. She is famous as American football quarter Tom Brady’s sister.

Nancy Brady is best recognised as one of Tom Brady’s siblings. Unlike her brother, who is a sports personality, she chose a different career path and has excelled as a public health professional working with different reputable organisations.

Profile summary

Full name Nancy Brady Gender Female Date of birth 11 March 1972 Age 50 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth California, United States Current residence Boston, Massachusetts, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Galynn Patricia Brady Father Thomas Edward Brady Siblings 3 Relationship status Married Partner Steve Bonelli Children 1 College University of California, Boston University School of Public Health Profession Public health expert

Nancy Brady’s biography

Nancy was born to Galynn Patricia and Thomas Edward Brady on 11 March 1972 in California, United States. She is the second child of the couple, whose other children are Julie, Maureen, and American sports personality Tom Brady.

She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology from the University of California at Berkeley in 1998. Tom Brady’s sister also holds a master's degree in Public Health (international health) from the Boston University School of Public Health.

What is Nancy Brady’s profession?

Nancy is a public health expert working as a senior technical advisor at John Snow, Inc (JSI). She has held the position for nine years since 2013.

After her undergraduate degree, she was an advisor at TEB management for two years, between 2002 and 2004. Later, she worked with Pfizer as a therapeutic specialty representative from 2003 to 2011.

The public health specialist was a consultant at Accordia Global Health Foundation between 2011 and 2012.

During her years of working in the public health sector, she has made multiple visits to Uganda. She has primarily worked with the country's Infectious Diseases Institute. Her work for the betterment of healthcare in Uganda was what inspired her to continue her education and get an MPH. Since then, Nancy has consistently been involved with JSI and USAID, focusing on Ugandan healthcare.

Who is Nancy Brady married to?

She is married to Steve Bonelli. Nancy Brady’s husband is a real estate investment expert. He works as a director at Lighthouse Real Estate Investments.

When was Steve Bonelli and Nancy Brady’s wedding? The couple tied the knot on 4 October 2015 at the XV Beacon Hotel in Boston. The two have a son who was born in 2016.

Fast facts about Nancy Brady

What is Nancy Brady’s age? She is 50 years old as of 2022. Where does Nancy Brady live? The public health expert resides in Boston, Massachusetts, United States. Is Nancy Brady married? She has been married to Steve Bonelli for more than five years. What does Nancy Brady do? She is a public health professional currently working with John Snow, Inc. Does Nancy Brady have kids? Yes, she has a son with her husband, Steve Bonelli. Who are Tom Brady’s sisters? The athlete’s sisters are Julie, Maureen, and Nancy.

Nancy Brady is a careerist with over two decades of working as a health care expert with multiple organisations. She is also known as Tom Brady’s sister.

