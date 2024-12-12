Days after premiering her new movie, Everybody Loves Jenifa, Funke Akindele was spotted at Femi Adebayo's movie premiere

Recall that on Sunday, December 8, Nollywood stars trooped out to celebrate the accomplished actress

The actress was seen rocking a shimmery dress with a simple hairdo and make-up as she walked into the event

It was a delight to see Funke Akindele, one of the top-rated Nigerian movie stars, grace the premiere of Seven Doors, Femi Adebayo Salami's new movie, set to be out on December 13.

The actress, who premiered her new movie, Everybody Loves Jenifa, just days ago, also stepped out to show support to one of her colleagues in the Nollywood industry.

Funke Akindele stun in short dress at Femi Adebayo's movie premiere. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Funke Akindele wore a simple dress made with Aso-Oke and tassels all around it. Although she tried to look alive, one could tell that the actress was a bit exhausted from all the preparations that went into producing her movie.

Many rained accolades on her for coming out regardless. Other movie stars who also graced the events include Faithia Balogun, Stan Nze, Kie Kie, Iyabo Ojo, Kaffy the Dancer, and so many more.

Watch the video here:

Netizens react as they spot Funke Akindele

Read some reactions below:

@_kakabellez:

"Funke is exhausted."

@lovely_hairs_collection:

"Thank God I’m not a celerity sha, I don’t have this strength, and I go too repeat cloths. E no concern me 😂."

@a__anniee:

"Weren’t they all in jenifa premier yesterday 😩😩? Una dey try o no wonder they always need a competent PA."

@preshquin_presh:

"Gosh it’s so overwhelming to be a movie actor/actress."

@sassy_eureka:

"Blessing Obasi’s Husband is a fine man."

@ibiteevah:

"After today. @iyaboojofespris and @funkejenifaakindele needs to sleep for like one week 😂 kilode."

@abdbasit_olanrewaju:

"Lafunkyyyy jooorjoorjorrr."

@hypemansoloranking:

"We all love Jennifer."

@annie:

"Funke Akindele world best."

Funke Akindele shares snippet of new movie

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele, known for her prominence in the Nollywood scene, released a snippet of her new movie on social media.

Many of Funke's fans are anticipating seeing if the box office queen will outdo herself with the new movie, given the level of content she created while pushing it.

The snippets released have been met with mixed reactions from movie enthusiasts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng