A man using solar energy to get constant electricity in Nigeria powered an induction cooker with his system

The man placed a jug with water on the cooker as he demonstrated how the heavy appliance worked with the solar

Among those who reacted to his video were a few people who wanted to know the capacity of his solar installation

A Nigerian man who uses lithium batteries to power his solar system for constant electricity shared a video.

In the viral clip, the man showed people he uses an induction cooker on his solar.

The man placed a tea jug on the induction cooker. Photo source: @diy_village

Using induction cooker and solar

The man (@diy_village) placed water on the induction cooker to demonstrate how his inverter system accommodated the load.

Before using the system to power the cooker, he said his lithium batteries were fully charged.

A few people asked him questions about the cooker's wattage and how much power it draws from his lithium batteries.

Lithium vs Tubular batteries

On lithium battery, he said in a video:

"Don't use heating elements with tubular batteries. Reason: Poor C rating."

Watch his video below:

Mubaraq Mubbin said:

"I dey use my induction cooker with solar too. The joy is you can adjust the energy consumption from 1800w(max) to 100w(min)."

Valar Morghulis said:

"Just got mine few mins ago!"

hard said:

"What's the Watts consumption?"

Opemipo replied:

"From 2000w to 3500w ....induction cooker day chop light ooo."

an0mally said:

"Induction cooker using less energy but it works well with mostly liquids."

Opemipo said:

"Induction cooker consume more that the regular cooker...know this and know peace.....bcs they have lower transfer ratio.(efficiency)..."

primelumahautos asked:

"What's your solar setup capacity."

pharm iyke said:

"1200 watts don't buy des yeye I bought it cooking at 200w I will stay de whole day booking rice but u use high watts 1200w dennits normal."

Tech Bishop asked:

"Can I use it with the BLUETTI eB3a power station?"

Man using tubular batteries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man with solar energy in his house showed how well he managed power on tubular batteries.

He advised against always using power from one's tubular battery bank. The man showed how his system is connected to a Felicity inverter.

