A Nigerian lady has thanked her man for taking her abroad within one month of getting married to her

The lady publicly thanked the man for how he positively impacted her life by taking her to live in a foreign land

Inioluwa referred to her husband as the best man on earth, and some people in the comment section agreed with her

A Nigerian lady has come online to express her gratitude to her husband for taking her abroad.

Inioluwa said her husband impacted her life positively within one month of getting married to her.

Inioluwa shares how her husband took her abroad within one month of their marriage. Photo credit: TikTok/Inioluwa and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

According to Iniolowa, her husband married her and took her abroad where they now live.

She took to TikTok to publicly praise the man as she noted that it was not an easy feat.

The lady said:

"Absolutely the Best man on earth. Married me and took me abroad same month. If e easy, run am too."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady praises her husband online

@Timidnurse said:

"Ladies that their husband's took them abroad doesn't know what God did for them. Unlike some of us that are working tirelessly to take ourselves there. It's tiring and exhausting."

@Damosticah said:

"This is exactly how I want mine to happen too. I have lived a lonely life all through my life...I will share my testimony too...Ur video is so inspiring."

@Ashuke123

"Please don’t report him to the police if he does something wrong to you. He’s a good man."

@Oluwole Olawunmi grace said:

"As his the best man on earth me and you go share."

@DeeforDoyeen asked:

"Please is your husband married?? I need a serious relationship with him."

@Roz said:

"When I see something beautiful, I want to be part of it."

@EMMACULATE_FX said:

"My friend jago na man you be. Happy married life to you guys. Enjoy."

Man arrives UK to do Omugwo

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady was happy to see her father in the UK.

The lady said she recently gave birth to a baby.

According to her, her father was coming to the UK to do Omugwo for her.

