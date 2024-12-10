NNPC 2024 Recruitment: Lady Who Wrote Company's Test Shares Unexpected Email She Received
- A lady who got to the computer-based test (CBT) stage of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited recruitment exercise has shared the email she got
- In the email, NNPC Limited appreciated the lady for participating in the CBT stage and her interest in joining their team
- The lady expressed gratitude for the experience as NNPC shared a decision they made after considering her performance
A Nigerian lady, Sanusi Ikilimat, posted the rejection email that NNPC Limited sent her after she participated in a test.
She shared the email in reaction to an engineer who encouraged applicants to check their mailbox for an update from the company.
Ikilimat, who reached the CBT stage of the recruitment exercise, was informed that her application was unsuccessful, as she shared the mail she received on her X page.
A part of the mail from the NNPC Limited read:
"After careful consideration and review of your performance and result during the CBT test, we regret to inform you that we will not be progressing with your application at this time.”
Lady expressed gratitude after mail from NNPC Limited
Ikilimat took the outcome in good faith, saying she was grateful for the experience.
She said:
“Alhamdulillah, I'm grateful for the opportunity, even though I didn't make it to the next stage. Thanks to Allah for the experience! We go again next time!!!”
See the post below:
Reactions as lady gets unexpected mail from NNPC
@Alyuna12 said:
"I like your ginger.been feeling one kind since the maill dropped."
@DoctorHamidu said:
"Just a matter of time, as long as you keep praying and stay hopeful, anything that you miss out on isn't good for you."
@asktja said:
"May ALLAAH replace it with something better."
Man shares job-hunting experience before he relocated
Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man who wrote graduate trainee exams in KPMG, Deloitte, Unilever and others shared his experience.
He narrated how, after applying for over 500 jobs, he managed to get a job that relocated him to Germany.
Many who came across the post on X shared their opinions on the man’s job-hunting experience.
