Black Chully’s biography: real name, net worth, sexuality

TikTok has transformed the social media landscape ever since it was launched. Black Chully is among the millions of TikTok users who have significantly profited from the short-video sharing platform. But who is this Chully, and why is she famous?

Who is Black Chully? She is a TikToker, content creator, actress, and social media influencer from Nigeria. She rose to fame and gained millions of followers on TikTok for her unusual videos. Apart from the videos, she gained popularity in 2022 for her leaked adult video tapes that went viral on social media.

Profile summary

Real name Anizoba Ijeoma Precious Gender Female Date of birth 22 September 1999 Age 23 years old (as of February 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Enugu State, Nigeria Current residence Enugu State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 64 Sexual orientation Queer (allegedly) Relationship status Single Profession Social media influencer, actress, content creator Net worth $300,000

Black Chully's biography

What is Black Chully's real name? Her real name is Anizoba Ijeoma Precious. She was born on 22 September 1999 in Enugu State, Nigeria.

Career

Black Chully began her career in 2021 on TikTok, posting dance, lip-sync, and acting videos. Her TikTok account has attracted 3 million followers with 36 million likes. In addition, the social media star is famous on Instagram, where she has over 13 thousand followers.

Chully also boasts three thousand subscribers on her self-titled YouTube channel. She keeps her fans entertained by posting funny clips, short videos, and day-to-day activities. Aside from being an internet personality, she is also an actor and a brand ambassador.

What is Black Chully's net worth?

She has an alleged net worth of $300 thousand as of 2023. Most of her income comes from her social media as a content creator. In addition, she earns through brand promotions, among other ventures.

Is Black Chully a l*sbin?

Black Chully is alleged to be queer. She is an advocate of the LGBTQIA+ community and is often seen posting clips with her fellow ladies. The rainbow emoji is also present in some of her posts.

She is rumoured to be dating Bibano Omomummy, a lady also known as 'Bibi of Lagos'. The two often posts videos and photographs together, but none has confirmed if they are an item.

How tall is Black Chully?

Black Chully's height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres), and she weighs approximately 143 pounds (64 kilograms).

FAQs

Who is Black Chully? She is a social media personality, actress, and content creator from Inugu estate Nigeria. What is Black Chully's real name? Her real name is Anizoba Ijeoma Precious. What is Black Chully's age? She is 23 years old as of 2023. She was born in 1999. When is Black Chully's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 22 September. Her zodiac sign is Virgo. What is Black Chully's net worth? The celebrity TikToker is allegedly worth $300 thousand as of 2023. Her primary source of income is the social media networks like TikTok. Is Black Chully on YouTube? Yes, she has a self-titled channel on YouTube with over 3 thousand subscribers.

Black Chully's career as a TikToker has made her one of the most popular content creators on the platform. She has built up a name for herself and is getting a significant number of followers.

