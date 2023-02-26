Who is Gabriel Iglesias' son, Frankie, and what does he do?

Gabriel Iglesias’ son, Frankie, is a budding actor, comedian and musician. Although he has not established his career yet, he has appeared in some of his father’s comedy specials. He has also taken acting classes in California.

Photo: @GabrielIglesias, @ComedyCentral on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Although comedian Iglesias has largely kept Frankie from the spotlight, he talks about him a lot in his comedy performances. For instance, Gabriel revealed that his son loved microwave burritos and PlayStation when he was ten. From early indications, Gabriel Iglesias’ son, Frankie, is following in his footsteps.

Profile summary

Full name Frankie Iglesias Gender Male Date of birth 8 December 1997 Age 25 years (as of March 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth San Diego, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Hispanic Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’9” Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Gabriel Iglesias Mother Claudia Valdez Relationship status Single Profession Aspiring actor, stand-up comedian Net worth $1.5 million

Frankie Iglesias' biography

Frankie Iglesias is the only child of the American stand-up comedian Gabriel Iglesias. He was born in San Diego, California. Gabriel has occasionally shared photos and stories about his son on social media.

Who is Frankie Iglesias' mother?

He is the son of Gabriel's ex-girlfriend, Claudia Valdez. Valdez and Gabriel were in a long-term relationship from 2008 to 2020. Claudia is an American actress. She has been credited as a maternity nurse in the 2010 British horror movie Monsters. Since Monsters, she has not had notable acting roles.

Did Gabriel adopt Frankie?

Yes, Gabriel has publicly shared that he adopted him as his son. He has been a father figure to Frankie since he was young. He announced that he had finally become a dad to a 10-year-old boy in 2008 after he moved in with his then-girlfriend Claudia and her son.

Who is Frankie Iglesias' biological father?

Frankie keeps a low profile and has yet to reveal his biological father's identity. The comedian has raised him as his son since he was ten years old. Neither Gabriel nor Claudia has ever publicly addressed the question of Frankie’s biological father.

How old is Frankie Iglesias?

The aspiring actor is 25 years old as of March 2023. Frankie was born on 8 December 1997. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

What does Frankie Iglesias do?

Frankie has grown up in the entertainment industry and has made a few appearances alongside his father. He has been seen in the audience during Gabriel's comedy shows, and in 2013, he made a guest appearance on Gabriel's TV show, Gabriel Iglesias Presents Stand Up Revolution.

Frankie has also been involved in music, and Gabriel has shared videos of him playing the guitar and singing on social media. In addition, he has expressed interest in pursuing acting and has taken acting classes in Los Angeles.

What is Frankie Iglesias’ net worth?

Gabriel Iglesias’ son’s alleged net worth is $1.5 million. Since he has not established an official career path for now, his source of income cannot be ascertained. On the other hand, his father, Gabriel, has an estimated net worth of $40 million.

Claudia Valdez and Gabriel Iglesias attend A Wish for Animals benefit at the Laugh Factory on February 12, 2008 in Los Angeles, CA. Photo: Michael Schwartz/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Who is Gabriel Iglesias' son? The stand-up comedian has one son named Frankie Iglesias. What is Frankie Iglesias’ age? As of March 2023, he is 25 years old. He was born on 8 December 1997. Who is Frankie Iglesias' mom? His mother is the former girlfriend of Gabriel Iglesias, Claudia Valdez. She is an actress from the United States. Did Gabriel adopt Frankie? Yes, he took the boy in as his own when he and his mother, Claudia, started dating and moved in together in 2008. What does Frankie Iglesias do? Little is known about his career. However, he has taken acting classes and been in a few of his father’s stand-up comedy shows. Who is Frankie Iglesias' biological father? His identity is yet to be revealed. Gabriel has raised Frankie as his own since he was ten years old.

Frankie Iglesias is best known as stand-up comedian Gabriel Iglesias’s son. Although he has been in some of his father’s shows, he has yet to officially declared his career. He also sings and plays the guitar. READ ALSO: Elaine Siemek's biography: Who is Rudy Pankow's girlfriend?

