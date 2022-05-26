50+ horror movie trivia questions and answers for a spooky quiz

Are you a horror movie enthusiast who wants to put your knowledge into action? Trivia queries about horror movies are always entertaining, mainly when everyone participates. When the weather and mood are just right, horror movies are a popular choice to watch. These horror movie trivia questions and answers will come in handy at any time.

Photo: pexels.com, @smetovisuals (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Horror films are purposely created to scare the audience. Otherworldly powers or malevolent personalities are usually featured in the main plots of horror films. Popular horror films typically incorporate monsters. Below are some horror movie questions and answers you should be aware of.

Horror movie trivia questions and answers

Horror films may contain scenes of physical violence and psychological dread; they may be studies of the deformed, tales of terrible monsters, or stories about evil animals. Here are some modern horror movie trivia questions and answers about your favourite genre.

What is the name of the child who gets swept away by evil spirits in Poltergeist? Carol Ann

Carol Ann What Georges Méliès' horror film is widely recognized as the world's first horror film? The Devil's Castle

In the 1954 film Them!, what was the monster? Ants

what was the monster? Ants What was Freddy Krueger's serial killer nickname before he died? The Springwood Slasher

In what horror movie did magician David Copperfield appear? Terror Train

In Scream , what is Rule #1 on Randy's list of rules for surviving a horror movie? Don't have sex

, what is Rule #1 on Randy's list of rules for surviving a horror movie? Don't have sex What 2013 remake about the Book of the Dead and a cabin in the woods finally appeared in theatres after years of discussion? Evil Dead

What is the song played at the beginning of Halloween II? Mr Sandman

Mr Sandman Jennifer Lopez and Ice Cube teamed up in the 1997 film Anaconda to confront Jon Voight and a gigantic snake. What was the title of the sequel to this film released in 2004? The Hunt for the Blood Orchid

to confront Jon Voight and a gigantic snake. What was the title of the sequel to this film released in 2004? This 2009 horror film, directed by Bruce McDonald and set in an Ontario community, centres on an epidemic spread by the English language. What was its name? Pontypool

Which other species did Aliens fight in a new film directed by Resident Evil filmmaker Paul W. S. Anderson in 2004? Predators

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

90s horror movie trivia questions and answers

Photo: pexels.com, @gabbyk (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you like horror movies, you'll recognize some of the characters and probably some moments from the series or film. Take a peek at some horror movie trivia hard questions and answers.

What creepy movie is responsible for the famous phrase, "Do you like horror movies"? Scream (1996)

(1996) According to Stephen King, which on-screen adaptation was a flop? The Shining

In the renowned horror film The Mummy (1999), which ancient city houses the mummy? Hamunaptra

(1999), which ancient city houses the mummy? Hamunaptra What is the name of the orderly in the asylum where Dr Hannibal Lecter was kept in Silence of the Lambs? Barney

Barney Frank Marshall directed what 1990 horror movie starring Jeff Daniels and John Goodman? Arachnophobia

In Leprechaun (1993), which famous actress was introduced in their debut major movie role? Jennifer Aniston

(1993), which famous actress was introduced in their debut major movie role? Jennifer Aniston In The Mummy (1999), the main characters dig up Imhotep, an ancient high priest. What is his first order of business once he is awake? To find his true love

(1999), the main characters dig up Imhotep, an ancient high priest. What is his first order of business once he is awake? To find his true love What was the TV miniseries called about a group of friends fighting the scariest clown ever? It

Which horror movie made fun of horror films? Scream

Danny Glover became the lead in what sequel movie after Arnold Schwarzenegger passed on it? Predator 2

Why was Colin Clive seated for the most of his scenes in Bride of Frankenstein (1935)? He had a broken leg

Scary movie trivia questions and answers

Photo: pexels.com, @alexandrodavid (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Are you a horror movie enthusiast who wants to put your knowledge to the test? These horror movie trivia questions will come in handy at any time.

What's the name of the dance near the beginning of The Rocky Horror Picture Show? The Time Warp

The Time Warp What arms does Leatherface prefer? Chainsaw

What 2012 horror film starred Ethan Hawke as a disturbed writer and included a demon known as Bughuul? Sinister

What film is known for its main character with long sharp claws and burned face? A Nightmare on Elm Street

In Clive Barker's original novel, The Hellbound Heart, what is Pinhead's real name? Hell Priest

what is Pinhead's real name? Hell Priest What kind of plant was inside Rosemary's baby's locket? Tannis root

What was the apartment building called where Rosemary and Guy moved into in Rosemary's Baby? The Bramford

In 28 Days Later, who is to blame for the fatal virus's release? Animal rights activist

who is to blame for the fatal virus's release? Animal rights activist Thanks to internet admirers, which horror movie monster has become an LGBTQ+ icon? The Babadook

In which movie does the cultists at Five Points Trinity Church lash out as their captives try to escape imprisonment? Red State

What horror sequel, dubbed Terminal, was set in an airport and released in 2011? Quarantine 2

was set in an airport and released in 2011? Which of the movies featured demonic fairies from deep beneath and was created by Guillermo del Toro and based on a TV movie from 1973? Don't Be Afraid of the Dark

What is Nancy's address in the original A Nightmare on Elm Street? 1428 Elm Street

1428 Elm Street Who did Dr Frankenstein tame in George Romero's Day Of The Dead? Bub

Bub During this 1986 film, a group of teenagers went to an island cottage for spring break, where they ended up being killed off by Buffy St. John, the deranged twin sister of their friend, Muffy. What film was this? April Fools Day

Easy horror movie trivia questions and answers

Photo: pexels.com, @joanneadelalow (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nothing pleases horror movie enthusiasts more than knowledge about their favourite films. Movie trivia nights and quizzes are a great way to test people's memories and knowledge while answering questions. Take a look at the following list.

The Babysitter Murders was the original title of which iconic horror film? Halloween

was the original title of which iconic horror film? What was the first horror film to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture? The Exorcist

The movie When a Stranger Calls is based on which urban legend? The Babysitter and the Stranger Upstairs

is based on which urban legend? Which movie scared the hell out of William Friedkin, the director of The Exorcist ? The Babadook

? What was the name of the boy who drowned in Friday the Thirteen? Jason Vorhees

Jason Vorhees New Line Cinema was saved from bankruptcy with what 1984 film? A Nightmare on Elm Street

Which movie, starring Brad Pitt, featured the seven deadly sins from the bible? Se7en

What does the Native American shaman give Steve in Poltergeist II ? Power of smoke

? Power of smoke Annabelle the doll first appeared in which horror film? The Conjuring

In Carrie , what do the other students dump on Carrie at prom? Pig's blood

, what do the other students dump on at prom? Pig's blood Whose skin does Kirsty wear in Hellbound: Hellraiser II ? Julia's

? Julia's Jamie Lee Curtis, the woman who brought Halloween's heroine to life, had two renowned parents. Who were they, exactly? Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh

What essential information does the investigator tell the babysitter in When a Stranger Calls (2006)? It's coming from inside the house!

(2006)? It's coming from inside the house! Which film, starring Ryan Reynolds and Melissa George, was recreated in 2005 based on a book by Jay Anson? The Amityville Horror.

Which is the no. 1 horror movie?

The best horror film of all time is the movie Alien (1979). It has an 8.5 (out of 10) score on IMDb, 98% Tomatometer score and 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and 89% on Metacritic. Critics and horror fans alike consider it a must watch.

Now, when it comes to the scariest movie of all time, a lot of people agree that it is the 1973 classic The Exorcist. Even after all these years, it still manages to scare some of the most hardened folks.

What is the most famous horror movie quote?

The most famous quote from a horror movie has to be 'Here's Johnny!' from The Shining (1980). Even people who have never seen the movie have probably heard this phrase. A close second is 'Do you want to play a game?' from the Saw series.

If you got all of these questions right, you can definitely consider yourself a superfan of the horror genre. Now it is time for you to test your friends' knowledge of all things horror! Use this horror movie trivia for a game night, or just to impress others.

READ ALSO: 80+ short Friday jokes, puns and one-liners to welcome the weekend

Legit.ng recently published an article of short Friday jokes and puns to share with your friends. Friday is everyone's favourite day since it marks the beginning of the weekend, and all you can think about is resting or socializing with family and friends.

Make every Friday fun, whether at home, school, or work. Check out this post for some Friday jokes to share with friends and family.

Source: Legit.ng