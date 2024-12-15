Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido has arrived in South Africa to support Chris Brown after an energetic performance in India

The Funds crooner was reportedly paid N17 bn to perform at the wedding of Indian media personality Alkesh Thavrani and his partner in Udaipur, India

Following that, a video saw him arriving in SA with his crew members amid the US pop star's sold-out two-day show

Nigerian Afrobeats star David Adeleke, aka Davido, turned up for his friend and foreign colleague Chris Brown ahead of his South African concert.

The event, which started on December 14, will run through December 15 at the iconic FNB Stadium, making his first concert here in nearly ten years, following his electric shows.

Davido stormed Chris Brown's SA show. Credit: @davido, @chrisbrownofficial

Source: Instagram

Fans throughout the country have been counting down the days before the return of this musical phenomenon.

Davido, who recently performed in India, was seen arriving in SA with his entourage. It is speculated that he will join the US pop star on stage tonight.

The Afrobeats star was hyped as he and his team walked along the passage leading into the show’s venue.

See the video below:

Davido spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

marvellousodianosen:

"From Netherland🇳🇱 to UK 🇬🇧 to India🇮🇳 now in South Africa 🇿🇦 omo no musician move like King David."

prisca_ajock:

"You nur love davido keh? This guy nah the only celebrity way I love with my heart."

ivy.victor:

"You can’t talk about Afrobeats without mentioning his name. Davido."

olayimartha:

"May God continue to bless all of you that loves Davido, you’ll never lack!!!!❤️. 001."

jhany_manny:

"His happiness is causing most of u all depression 😂😂 cos tell me why u don’t love him."

sazaberg:

"Most hardworking entertainer in Nigeria."

khinqdave:

"You fit see OBO for Abuja today make you meet am for Chicago tomorrow 🔥🔥… all over the word 🙌🙌❤️ ❤️ he is the baddest of them all."

Davido's Assurance hit new milestone

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported Davido's Assurance's music video reached a milestone on the popular video-sharing platform YouTube.

Assurance, one of the hit songs off his A Good Time album, hit 100 million views on YouTube.

According to reports, the recent record makes this Davido's sixth music video to hit the mark on

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng