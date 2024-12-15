A Nigerian hairstylist who rented a shop decided to furnish it to make it look nice for her business

However, when she was done with the renovation, the lady said her landlord's wife asked her to vacate the shop

The lady said the landlord's wife said she needed the shop, hence she must leave to make room for her

A lady said she received a quit notice from her landlord's wife, who insists she must leave.

According to the lady who is a hairstylist, she had just finished furnishing the shop.

The lady said her landlord's wife gave her a quit notice. Photo credit: TikTok/hairbystellagold.

In a video posted by @hairbystellagold, she was spotted removing some of the designs she did on the walls of the shop.

The hairstylist said her landlord's wife said she wanted to make use of the shop, insisting she must leave.

The video is captioned:

"After furnishing my shop, my landlord's wife gave me quit notice that she is in need of the shop."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as landlord's wife gives tenant quit notice

@Sweet Unbothered said:

"Abeg before you live there, make sure say you use chacole and red oil rub for the wall."

@queenoma_11 said:

"Tell them to pay back all the money you spent there, if they refuse, sue them to court. If you need lawyer I will give you my brother."

@nurseojuolape3 said:

"And if we ask wetten she won sell, na provisions he go be."

@Celestina said:

"Before revamping any space, sign agreement. Some people can be so wicked."

@Good Ness said:

"I think businesses owners should use the decorations event planner use in decorating weddings, then call a carpenter to nail the decorations and when living you carry your decorations with you."

@thehada said:

"Shop owners have no ideas of what to use their space for until you take it. Then they see your business booming you will be noted immediately."

