Two first-class graduates, Adedeji Ayomide Samuel and Caleb Temiloluwa Adewole, share their invaluable advice for students preparing for WAEC and JAMB exams

They emphasize the importance of structured preparation, understanding fundamentals, and addressing weaknesses in all subjects

Their stories of perseverance and resilience offer inspiration and practical tips for academic success

As students across Nigeria prepare for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exams, two first-class graduates share their invaluable advice and experiences

Adedeji Ayomide Samuel, a data analyst and fresh graduate from the Federal University of Oye-Ekiti, achieved a remarkable CGPA of 4.68 in Mathematics.

WAEC JAMB preparation tips

Reflecting on his preparation, Adedeji shared:

"Looking back, I wish I had approached WAEC and JAMB with more confidence and structured preparation. Writing JAMB three times was a humbling journey. Each attempt brought frustration and self-doubt, but it also taught me resilience."

He emphasized the importance of understanding the fundamentals rather than rote memorization.

"I wish I had focused more on understanding the fundamentals of each subject. Taking more practice tests would have built my confidence and improved my time management. Embracing my mistakes as lessons rather than failures was crucial," he noted.

To current students, Adedeji offers this advice:

"Start early, stay consistent, and review past questions. Seek help when needed, and don’t lose sight of your goal. Even when the journey seems tough, remember that persistence and faith in yourself will carry you through. Your dreams are worth the effort."

Caleb Temiloluwa Adewole's Insights

Caleb Temiloluwa Adewole, a recent first-class graduate of Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Nigeria, finished with a CGPA of 4.85/5.00, ranking as the second-best student in his class.

He shared his experience, stating, "In secondary school, I liked science subjects a lot, so I spent much time studying them. That was obvious in my WASSCE result: all the subjects where I had A's were science subjects—Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Further Mathematics, and Animal Husbandry. I was not so good in subjects like Civic Education and English Language."

Caleb wished he had focused on his weaknesses.

"Looking back, I wish I had focused on these subjects and attempted to get better at them rather than spending much time on subjects that came easy. For students preparing for WAEC, please study all your subjects. Don't focus too much on some of them; focus on all the nine (or eight)," he advised.

Regarding JAMB preparation, he highlighted the importance of choosing a university course based on strengths and studying the required subjects well.

"For me, I chose a course that required me to study Mathematics, Chemistry, and Physics, all of which are subjects I really liked and excelled at," he explained.

First-Class Graduates Speak on JAMB and WAEC

Previously, Legit.ng earlier reported that passing the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) is a top priority for many students.

In a short interview with Legit.ng, two first-class graduates shared their experiences and valuable advice for students preparing for both exams.

