Ansley Spinks' biography: age, height, parents, brother, boyfriend

Ansley Spinks is a social media personality well-known for her TikTok account. She has amassed a vast following on the platform, mainly consisting of dance and lip-syncing videos. The internet sensation is managed by The Clementine Group.

Ansley Spinks began her social media career in 2020, and she has garnered immense fame across various social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. She is also famous on YouTube for uploading vlogs, Q&As, reaction videos and other relatable content.

Profile summary

Full name Ansley Jane Spinks Gender Female Date of birth 31 January 2004 Age 19 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Height in pounds 115 Height in kilograms 52 Body measurements in inches 34-24-32 Body measurements in centimetres 86-61-81 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Hazel Mother Amber Park Siblings 4 Relationship status Single School Eastside Christian School College University of Mississippi Profession Social media personality Net worth $5 million

Ansley Spinks’ biography

She was born in Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America. Who are Ansley Spinks’ parents? According to a YouTube video, her mother’s name is Amber Park. The internet sensation occasionally features her mother in her YouTube videos. She has a stepfather.

Who are Ansley Spinks’ brothers?

According to a video she uploaded in 2021, she has two brothers, namely Rawlene and Joe. She also has two sisters, Anna and Scarlett. Rowan, Anna and Joey are her step-siblings. She is an American national of Anglo-Saxon descent.

Educational background

She attended Eastside Christian School. She graduated high school on 27 May 2022. She is currently furthering her studies at the University of Mississippi.

How old is Ansley Spinks?

The TikTok star is 19 years old as of 2023. When was Ansley Spinks born? She was born on 31 January 2004. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Why is Ansley Spinks famous?

She is an internet sensation. Her journey as an internet sensation began when she started posting videos on TikTok in 2020 due to boredom from the COVID-19 quarantine. She posted a video that went viral, encouraging her to share more content on the platform.

She has been represented by TalentX Entertainment and Vivid Management. Mostly, she shares lip-syncs, dance, and reaction videos. She has garnered over 3.9 million followers, and her videos have reached over 173 million likes.

Ansley Spinks’ fame on TikTok has extended to Instagram. She is famous on Instagram, with over 278 thousand followers on the platform.

Due to her popularity, she has worked with popular clothing brands like Princess Polly, White Fox and Boutique. According to her Instagram bio, she is currently represented by The Clementine Group.

The internet sensation has a self-titled YouTube channel she launched on 19 November 2020. The channel consists of vlogs, Q&As, reaction videos and make-up tutorials. Presently, the rising YouTuber has over 1.47 million subscribers.

What is Ansley Spinks’ net worth?

Her net worth is allegedly $5 million. She earns her income from her social media career. She works with clothing brands, which adds to her total income.

What is Ansley Spinks' medical condition?

The American internet sensation has epilepsy. She was diagnosed with the disease at a young age and was afraid to talk about it, but with time she accepted herself and started being open about her condition.

On September 2022, she uploaded a YouTube video titled Reading My College Essay, where she explains the challenges that she goes through as a seizure patient but keeps on fighting. Moreover, she uses her social media platforms to raise awareness for epilepsy and mental health, besides entertaining her fans.

Who is Ansley Spinks dating?

According to a YouTube video she uploaded one year ago, the internet sensation confirmed that she is single to her fans. She has also never dated anyone before.

What is Ansley Spinks’ height?

The American social media influencer is 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres) tall and weighs 115 pounds (52 kg). Her body measurements are approximately 34-24-32 inches (86-61-81 centimetres).

Ansley Spinks’ fast facts

Ansley Spinks is a fast-rising internet sensation from the United States of America. She began posting videos on TikTok in 2020 and is now famous on the platform with a vast following. She is also famous on Instagram and YouTube.

