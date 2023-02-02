Who is Vikkstar's girlfriend? Get to know his fiancee Ellie Harlow

Vikram Singh Barn, popularly known as Vikkstar, is a Youtuber and a gamer. He rose to fame from a seven members group from London, The Sidemen. Thanks to his popularity, his personal life attracts much attention from the public. Who is Vikkstar's girlfriend?

Photo: @vikkstagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ellie Harlow is a London-based celebrity girlfriend. She came into the spotlight when she started dating the English YouTuber Vikkstar.

Profile summary

Full name Ellie Harlow Gender Female Date of birth 1997 Age 26 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth London England Current residence London, England Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Relationship status Engaged Boyfriend Vikram Singh Barn (Vikkstar)

Who is Vikkstar's girlfriend?

Vikkstar's girlfriend, Ellie Harlow, was born in 1997 in London, England. She is 26 years old as of 2023. Ellie Harlow is of white ethnicity, she has a British nationality and follows the Christian faith.

What does Ellie Harlow do for a living?

What Vikkstar's fiancee does for a living is unknown. She prefers a private life and does not use public social media platforms. She is only seen in her fiancé's posts and occasionally joins him at red-carpet events.

In one of his videos, Vikram shared that his partner does not like the idea of being online and having lots of followers. That is why she does not appear on his channel.

How long has Vikkstar been with his girlfriend?

Vikkstar and his fiancé Ellie have been together for almost four years. The two started dating in 2019, and Ellie's first appearance to the public through Vikkstar's Instagram was in April 2020.

On 22 December 2021, the popular YouTuber, through his Instagram, informed his followers about the news of his engagement. The two often travel together, frequently alongside some of Vikram's friends.

What is Ellie Harlow's height?

Ellie stands at an approximate height of 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) and weighs approximately 121 pounds (55 kilograms).

FAQs

Who is Vikkstar? Vikram Singh Barn, popularly known as Vikkstar, is an English YouTuber and internet personality. Who is Ellie Harlow? She is a London-based celebrity girlfriend. She came into the spotlight when she started dating YouTuber Vikram Singh Barn, famous as Vikkstar. How long has Vikkstar been with his girlfriend? He has been in a relationship with Ellie since 2019, so 2023 will mark their 4-year anniversary. What is Ellie Harlow's age? She is 26 years old as of 2023. She was born in 1997. How old is Vikkstar? She is 27 years old as of 2023. He was born on 2 August 1995. Does Vikkstar's girlfriend have an Instagram page? Yes, she does. Her Instagram handle is @ekharlow, but her profile is private.

Vikkstar's girlfriend, Ellie Harlow, adores her private lifestyle and has kept information about her life from the public despite being engaged to one of the most popular YouTubers. Nevertheless, she often appears in his posts, as they explore the world together.

READ ALSO: Reggie Hacker's biography: who is Vinnie Hacker's brother?

Legit.ng recently published an article about Reggie Hacker. He is a famous TikTok star and social media influencer from the United States. His TikTok account has helped him gain thousands of followers on the platform. He is known for uploading comedic content.

Reggie Hacker created his TikTok account in 2020. He is currently a well-known figure on social media, with a sizeable fan base. He is also famous for being the younger brother of TikTok star Vinnie Hacker.

Source: Legit.ng