Frida Andersson's biography: who is Jamie Redknapp's wife?

Frida Andersson is a Swedish London-based model and rising Instagram celebrity. She gained initial fame through her modelling career, but her prominence peaked when her relationship with English former professional football player Jamie Redknapp became public.

Frida Andersson has been in the entertainment industry as a model for a long time. She boasts working with top model agencies and endorsing notable brands such as Escada and Heineken. She has been married twice and has five children.

Full name Frida Andersson Gender Female Year of birth 19 October 1983 Age 39 years old (as of February 2023) Place of birth Stockholm, Sweden Current residence London, United Kingdom Nationality Swedish-British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 116 Weight in kilograms 53 Body measurements in inches 32-27-37 Body measurements in centimetres 81-69-94 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Siblings 1 Relationship status Married Partner Jamie Redknapp Children 5 Profession Model Net worth $1 million

Frida Andersson’s biography

The model was born in Stockholm, Sweden and spent a significant part of her childhood in the city before moving to London, United Kingdom. Her sister Linda Andersson is a baker and Instagram personality. She is a Swedish-British national of white ethnicity, currently residing with her family in London, United Kingdom.

What is Frida Redknapp’s age?

The celebrity model is 39 years old as of February 2023. She was reportedly born on 19 October 1983 1984, making her a Libra.

What does Frida Andersson do?

Frida is a model and social media personality. She began her modelling career in London, UK, after relocating from Stockholm, Sweden. She has worked with multiple modelling agencies, including Mrs Robinson Management, MIKAs Stockholm, West Options Model Agency - Boras, and Next Management.

The celebrity model has promoted reputable brands such as Escada, Elastoplast, Calvin Klein Jeans, Georg Jensen, and Heineken and has also appeared on the Madame Figaro magazine cover in 2001.

The London-based model is also an Instagram personality with over 62 thousand followers as of this writing. She shares her lifestyle and modelling pictures on the platform, captivating her audience.

What is Frida Andersson's net worth?

Jamie Redknapp’s partner is allegedly worth around $1 million. Her successful modelling career is her primary source of income.

Is Frida Andersson married?

Yes, she is married to Jamie Redknapp, an English former professional football player. The two reportedly met through a mutual friend in 2019, and their romantic relationship became public in August 2020. The couple tied the knot in October 2021 at Chelsea Office Registry before their close friends and relatives.

The model was previously married to Jonathan Lourie. Frida Andersson-Lourie’s ex-husband is an American tycoon known to be a hedge fund manager. Jamie Redknapp was also married to Louise Nurding, an English singer, with whom they divorced in 2018.

How many kids does Frida Andersson have?

The model has five kids, four from her previous marriage and one from her current marriage. The couple welcomed their first-born child Raphael Anders Redknapp in November 2021.

She is a stepmother of two of Jamie Redknapp’s sons, Charles William and Beau Henry, from his previous marriage.

How tall is Frida Andersson?

Jamie Redknapp’s wife is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall. Her weight is estimated to be 116 pounds or 53 kilograms.

Fast facts about Frida Andersson

Who is Frida Redknapp? She is a London-based model also known for being the wife of ex-football player Jamie Redknapp. How old is Frida Andersson? She is 39 years old as of 2023. What is Frida Anderson’s profession? She is a professional model and a rising social media celebrity on Instagram. How much is Frida Andersson worth? Her net worth is alleged to be about $1 million. Are Frida Andersson and Jamie Redknapp still together? The couple is still together after getting married in October 2021. Who are Frida Redknapp’s children? She has four children from her previous marriage and shares a son with her current husband, Jamie. What are Frida Andersson’s measurements? Her measurements are 32-27-37 inches (81-69-94 centimetres).

Frida Andersson is an elite model, having worked with multiple model agencies and promoted several known brands. The mother of five is gradually gaining prominence on Instagram, where she shares modelling shots. She is married to Jamie Redknapp and currently lives in London, UK.

