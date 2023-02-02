Who is Jack Grealish's girlfriend? Get to know Sasha Attwood

Who is Jack Grealish's girlfriend? Sasha Attwood is a makeup artist, model, and influencer from England. She is well-known for posting pictures of her fashion, lifestyle, and modeling on Instagram, where she has a sizeable fan base. She rose to prominence after she began dating English professional footballer Jack Grealish.

Sasha Attwood is a model with a large following on various social media platforms. The model has worked with well-known modelling agencies and brands such as L'Oreal and Boohoo.

Profile summary

Full name Sasha Rebecca Attwood Gender Female Date of birth 17 February 1996 Age 27 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Solihull, England, United Kingdom Current residence London, England, UK Nationality British Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in kilograms 58 Weight in pounds 125 Body measurements in inches 34-24-36 Body measurements in centimetres 86-60-91 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Relationship status Dating Partner Jack Grealish School St Peter's Catholic School In Solihull Profession Model, social media influencer Net worth $1 million Instagram @sasha_rebecca

Who is Jack Grealish's girlfriend?

Jack's girlfriend, Sasha Attwood, is a famous fashion model and influencer. She was born in Solihull, England, United Kingdom. She holds British nationality and is of mixed heritage, with a Filipino and Irish background.

How old is Sasha Attwood?

Sasha Attwood's age is 27 years old as of 2023. She was born on 17 February 1996. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

What does Sasha Attwood do for a living?

Sasha Attwood is a model, influencer, and makeup artist who began modelling at the age of 13. She is well-known for posting photos of her lifestyle, fashion, and modelling on Instagram, where she now has over 168k followers. She also has a YouTube channel, where she shares vlogs and occasional makeup tutorials.

She is currently represented by Elite Modeling Agency, EWG Management, and J’adore Models. It was announced in September 2021 that she had signed a lucrative contract as the face of the online clothing retailer Boohoo. Apart from being a model, Sasha was a successful makeup artist in Solihull, England.

Jack Grealish and Sasha Attwood's relationship

Sasha and Jack Grealish have been together since they were 16 years old. They met at Solihull's St Peter's Roman Catholic Secondary School. They've been dating for a while, and the model is very supportive of her boyfriend's career.

The couple has remained together throughout their twenties, though it is believed that they had a 'on-off' relationship during this time.

What is Sasha Attwood's net worth?

Sasha Attwood attends the Chrishell x Lipsy Partywear Edit launch event at Il Borro Tuscan Bistro on November 3, 2022 in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett

The model's net worth is alleged to be $1 million. Her income can be attributed to her career as a model and the various brands she has endorsed on Instagram.

How tall is Sasha Attwood?

Sasha Attwood's height is 5 feet 7-inch-tall (170 centimetres), and she weighs 125 pounds (58 kilograms). Her body measurements are 34-24-36 inches (86-60-91 centimetres).

FAQs

Who is Jack Grealish dating? The professional footballer, who plays as a winger or attacking midfielder for Premier League club Manchester City, is currently dating Sasha Attwood, an English model, influencer, and makeup artist. Is Jack Grealish married to Sasha? No, the two are not yet married. What is Sasha Attwood's age? As of 2023, the social media influencer is 27 years old. Is Olivia Attwood Sasha Attwood's sister? Olivia and Sasha are not related. They only have the same surname. Olivia is an English television personality, model, and presenter. She has two siblings, Georgia and Max. What is Sasha Attwood's nationality? Her nationality is British. How tall is Sasha Attwood? She is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. The social media influencer has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Sasha Attwood, Jack Grealish's girlfriend, is a model and influencer who is active on social media. Her boyfriend is a popular English footballer who plays as a winger or attacking midfielder for Manchester City and the English national team.

