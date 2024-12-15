Lower-tier subscribers on the Pay-TV company GOtv will enjoy premium packages at a cheaper rate

The company announced that subscribers on its lower tier packages can unlock the Supa Plus package at N1,800

The development follows the addition of two new channels to the DStv Compact package for subscribers.

GOtv Nigeria has announced new packages for lower-tier subscribers with its Open Window offer for the holiday season.

From December 13, 2024, to January 6, 2025, subscribers on its lower-tier packages can enjoy premium content on GOtv Supa Plus.

GOtv offers an open-window offer

A company statement disclosed that the Open Window offers subscribers the opportunity to enjoy GOtv Supa Plus packages at a savings of N1,800.

The company disclosed that instead of the usual N15,700, subscribers can unlock a broader range of entertainment through the festive season.

It disclosed that subscribers can enjoy premium highlights, which include a variety of movies such as SharkTale, Yogi Bear, M-Net Movies 4, and other channels.

The new packages include La Liga and Premier League channels from December 13 to 16, 2024, and endless hours of captivating stories and animated adventures for viewers.

The company stated that subscribers need to ensure their accounts are active to enjoy the Open Window Offer.

The company said:

“GOtv also invites fans to share their festive moments on social media using #GOtvBetaSeason, sparking conversations and celebrating the joy of togetherness.”

DStv adds two new channels to the Compact package

This development comes as DStv reportedly added two new channels, Nickelodeon and Nick Jr., to its DStv Compact package.

The new channels were previously shown on DStv Premium and Compact Plus packages.

Reports say that Paramount Africa-licensed channels are now available to subscribers.

243,000 Nigerian subscribers disconnect from DStv, GOtv

Legit.ng earlier reported that MultiChoice lost about 243,00 subscribers in Nigeria between April and September 2024 due to economic conditions in Nigeria.

The pay television company said high inflation affected its subscribers in Nigeria.

The leading satellite television said over 566,000 non-South African customers ended their subscriptions during the review period.

