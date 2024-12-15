Nigerians are in a celebration mood as one of their own Samuel Nwajagu has won the Mister International 2024 pageant

The event was held in Thailand and it had different handsome men represent their countries for the coveted crown

Nigeria's Samuel Nwajagu looked amazed after he was announced as the winner, and Nigerians shared their thoughts on his win

Mr Nigeria's Samuel Nwajagu has been announced as the winner of the Mister International 2024 in a contest that had many gorgeous men as his competitors. He became the first Nigerian and African to win the pageant.

The pageant, which was held on December 14 in Bangkok, Thailand, had Mr Vietnam as the first runner-up. Meanwhile, Mr Indonesia became the 2nd runner-up.

After Samuel Nwajagu was announced as the winner, he hugged Mr Vietnam and stared at the audience emotionally. The 2023 winner Kim Thitisan of Thailand crowned Samuel as his successor, who is the 16th person to win the pageant.

Fans observed Samuel's emotions and noted that it was okay for him to cry. Nigerians have trooped in their numbers to the social media page of Mister International 2024 to congratulate him.

Reactions as Samuel Nwajagu wins Mister International

Check out some of the reactions as Samuel Nwajagu becomes Mister International 2024 below:

@pageantempress:

"Mister International 2024 Winner and Miss Universe 1st Runner Up. Nigeria really shined this year in International pageantry."

@ahhhmazing__greyz:

"It’s okay to cry baby because I’m bawling right here. Congratulations."

@tpf.philippines:

"A very much well-deserved win."

@denrele_edun:

"Watched this over and over again. @nems_samuel Your reaction to this glorious WIN is PRICELESS!!!!!!!!! It hasn’t sunk in, yet but it will! NIGERIA to the World! CONGRATULATIONS Record Breaker! Truly deserving."

@esther_hadas:

"The friends who celebrated him in the background even made it more emotional. Congratulations Mr Nigeria."

@mandydanielz:

"He is really trying to hold back his tears. Congratulations Odogwu, congratulations to us Nigerians."

@stasia.47:

"Omo, see fine men, congratulations Mister Nigeria."

@missoland_:

"That man is gorgeous, much more impressive than Mister Supra."

Mr World Nigeria contestants rock creative outfits

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mr World Nigeria pageant was organised by the Silverbird Group in Lagos which had several personalities in attendance.

The contestants did not disappoint when it was time to showcase their traditional outfits as it was an avenue for them to celebrate their diverse cultures.

From Yoruba to Edo, Ijaw, Hausa, and Esan tribes, the contestants were on top of their fashion game which got them several accolades online.

