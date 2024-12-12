Former BBNaija housemate Anto Lecky has shared some of the things she did before she celebrated her 35th birthday

The entrepreneur also spoke about her closeness to God and how she walked away from situations that she wasn't cool with

Anto also rocked a beautiful dress which covered her body, and her friends shared their wishes for her

Ex-Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Dr. Munirat Antoinette Lecky, aka Anto Lecky, marked her 35th birthday on Thursday, December 12, 2024, and wore a gorgeous turquoise blue dress.

BBNaija's Anto Lecky looks lovely in her 35th birthday outfit. Image credit: @antolecky

Source: Instagram

The former reality star revealed that when she was 34 years old, she decided to get closer to God and her people. She also walked away from situations that did not serve her. This spurred her to walk closer to greatness.

Anto affirmed that her new age would be blessed, and she was excited about it. She also prayed that Allah (God) would continue to bless and keep her.

The birthday girl wished to be a blessing to others because she believed she was the light. Several ex-BBNaija stars including Bisola Aiyeola, Princess Onyejekwe, Henry Orakwue aka Groovy, and Kanaga Eme, among others, also celebrated Anto's birthday.

See BBNaija's Anto's outfit and note below:

Reactions to BBNaija's Anto Lecky's 35th birthday

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to BBNaija's Anto's 35th birthday post below:

@iambisola:

"Happy Birthday Anto."

@kanagajnr:

"Happy Birthday Anto!"

@groovymono

"Happy birthday."

@iamprincess__official:

"The light o, happy cake day hun."

@theprincessagunbiade:

"Happy birthday Anto. May God’s blessings and favour continue to follow you all the days of your life, Amen."

@teemaadamu:

"Happy birthday beautiful Dr Munirat, welcome to your best season."

@magnus_kel:

"Happy birthday light of the world, we appreciate all the beautiful things you’ve done for humanity, continue to be blessed."

Anto Lecky rocks gorgeous birthday outfit

Just like she did this year, Anto also rocked different gorgeous outfits for her birthday three years ago.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the former BBNaija reality star celebrated her birthday and took to social media to honour the day with photos.

The Double Wahala ex-housemate left her fans impressed as she marked her special day.

