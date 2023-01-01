10 divorced Nigerian actresses who are enjoying single life

Divorce between celebrity couples has become more commonplace recently, even in Nigeria. Some divorced actresses have found love again and gotten remarried. However, that hasn’t been the path for many others. These ten divorced Nigerian actresses are enjoying the single life.

Many divorced couples in Nollywood cite infidelity, irreconcilable differences, and in the worst cases even domestic assault. While their marriages may seem perfect to fans on the outside, some celebrities have talked about going through more than they could bear behind closed doors.

Divorced Nollywood actresses

Although some actresses remarried after divorcing, many have chosen to remain single. Here are ten divorced Nigerian celebrities who are enjoying the single life.

1. Kate Henshaw

One of the most sought-after Nollywood actresses, Kate Henshaw, divorced her British-born ex-husband Roderick James Nuttal in 2011, citing infidelity. The couple was together for 12 years and had a daughter, Gabrielle Nutall. The mum of one is now dedicated to her fitness lifestyle and, at 50, mentors fans on fitness on her Instagram.

2. Doris Simeon

The Lagos-based actress met her ex-husband, producer and director Daniel Ademinokan, also known as Da Bishop, on set. They got married and had a son together. Doris Simeon and her husband amicably parted ways in May 2013.

Da Bishop went on to marry actress Stella Damasus, which stirred a lot of controversy. However, Doris has since remained single, enjoying her life as a businesswoman running her successful salon.

3. Damilola Adegbite

Damilola Adegbite married Ghanaian actor Chris Attoh in Accra, Ghana, on 14 February 2015. The two met on the set of the soap opera Tinsel. The couple has one son together, Brian.

There was speculation about divorce when Adegbite unfollowed Chris Attoh and deleted his surname from her social media accounts. Attoh finally confirmed the rumours that they were divorced in September 2017 after two years of marriage.

4. Tonto Dikeh

Tonto Dikeh married Olakunle Churchill in August 2015 in a traditional wedding ceremony, and Tonto gave birth to their son, King Andre, in February 2016. The couple split in 2017.

The actress charged her ex-husband with having an extramarital affair with Rosy Muerer, a former personal assistant. Despite Churchill denying the allegations that he cheated with Rosy during his marriage to Tonto, he has since married Rosy, and the two have a son.

Tonto Dikeh gave love another chance in 2021 after she unveiled Prince Joseph Kpokpogri on his birthday as her new fiancé. However, their courtship ended months later. The pair engaged in a messy social media fight over graphic tapes and explicit photos of Nigerian dancer Usiwo Orezimena Jane, allegedly found in Kpokpogri’s smartphone.

He sued her and the Department of State Security in September 2021 for allegedly threatening his fundamental human rights. The mother of one has since moved on and is currently running for the position of River State deputy governorship candidate in anticipation of the 2023 Gubernatorial election.

5. Ini Edo

Ini Edo married American-based Nigerian businessman Philip Ehiagwina in 2008. The marriage lasted six years and was annulled in September 2014 due to irreconcilable differences.

Since then, the 39-year-old actress has kept her romantic life out of the spotlight. She announced the arrival of her daughter via surrogacy during her interview with famous blogger Stella Dimoko.

6. Osas Ighodaro

The Nigerian-American actress married her fellow star, Gbenro Ajibade, in June 2015, whom she met on the set of the TV series Tinsel. The couple had their glamorous white wedding in New York and a traditional wedding in Benin. They welcomed a daughter, Azariah, in 2016.

Osas was publicly embarrassed when Ajibade called her out on Instagram for “neglecting their daughter” to go and party with friends. Osas took down Gbenro’s name from her Instagram account, leading fans to speculate that a divorce was looming. Gbenro confirmed his divorce from Osas in an interview with TV personality Ebuka Obi Uchendu on Rubbin Minds.

The actress was rumoured to be in a relationship with musician Wizkid, but she dismissed the rumours citing that he was just a friend. Although there has been no further news of a romantic relationship, Osas has been enjoying pomp and colour on her Instagram page.

7. Yvonne Jegede

Yvonne Jegede was married to Olakunle ‘Abounce’ Fawole in a simple wedding ceremony in Lagos in February 2018. Abounce is the son of the late actress Bukky Ajayi. Separation rumours started in early 2019 after reports surfaced that the Nollywood actress had moved out of her husband’s house and reverted to her maiden name.

In an interview with Pulse in March 2019, the actress confirmed that she quit the marriage three months after she got pregnant with her son. Rumours alleged that the issue stemmed from questions about their child’s paternity.

However, Abounce denied these rumours, confirming that he was the father of their child Xavier. The actress has shared on her Instagram account that there is nothing but love, peace and mutual respect with her ex-husband.

8. Iyabo Ojo

The actress married a Lagos-based clearing agent, Ademidun Ojo, in 1999 at 21. The couple had children, Festus and Priscilla before the marriage ended after only three years. Iyabo attributed the divorce to marrying too young and has stated that she intends to stop using her ex-husband’s name Ojo.

9. Ayo Adesanya

The veteran actress secretly got married in the early 2000s to Nollywood producer and actor Omogoriola Hassan. They have a son, Ireayomitide Adeniyi, who was born in Chicago, Illinois, United States, in 2004.

After over seven years together, the couple called it quits in 2008. In one of her interviews, the actress hinted that her former partner wasn't mature enough to handle her success, which strained their relationship.

She was once rumoured to have dated Nigerian actor and singer Wasiu Alabi Pasuma. The actress in April 2021 when she revealed that she was not dating anyone in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

10. Chika Ike

Chika Ike and Tony Eberiri met while the actress was still an undergraduate at the University of Lagos and married in 2006. The actress complained of maltreatment and domestic abuse a few years after their union. She lost a pregnancy due to the abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of her husband.

During one of their heated arguments, Tony was said to have thrown a glass jug at her face, which was the final straw that resulted in the end of the relationship. She filed for divorce in 2013 after seven years of marriage.

In 2020, a wedding picture showing the actress and Ned Nwoko, the husband of her younger colleague, Regina Daniel, surfaced online. The actress denied having an affair with him and stressed that she was not interested in being his seventh wife. There has been no further news of her being in a relationship.

Celebrity marriages can seem like “couple goals” from the outside. However, after enduring irreconcilable differences, several divorced Nigerian actresses chose to call it quits.

