Nollywood actress, Luchy Donalds, recently took to social media to reveal the latest gift she received from her boyfriend

The popular screen goddess claimed he gifted her a whopping N10 million naira following some issues with a deal she had

Several internet users have since reacted with mixed feelings to the now-deleted post by the actress

Social media users have been buzzing with mixed reactions following Luchy Donalds' recent post.

The popular Nollywood actress took to her Instagram page to brag about her boyfriend after - according to her post - gifted her the sum of N10 million.

In the post which appears to have now been taken down, she narrated how she travelled to Lagos to sign a deal that put her through stress.

She revealed that her boyfriend instructed her to refund their money and then proceeded to gift her the huge sum of money 'for her stress'.

Explaining why she made the news public - even going as far as sharing a screenshot of the alert received - Luchy wrote:

"Normally I wouldn't do this but guyssss the world needs to know I got the best man. Honestly, this one got me in a special way because I was sooo stressed but my boyfriend is so sweet."

The actress' post has sparked reactions online. Photo credit: @luchydonalds

Social media users react

While some internet users expressed doubt over whether she was speaking the truth or not while others believed she was pulling a stunt to annoy her nemesis.

__oyebisi.xx:

"Lie on us sis,we are your mouka foam."

ms_naomii:

"She even show alert, all these to pepper Destiny"

wendypeterschere:

"Una done start.....Asabawood actresses and competition "

ronkeyzee:

"Na only God know if she Dey talk true or she Dey lie "

the_adahora:

"This one is just posting lies to pepper her colleagues she’s not in good terms with."

rahzcarter:

"Lying unprovoked "

tosan_wumi:

"Alexa play me audio money by psquare Abi Peter "

chizobamooo:

"Destiny is coming for you "

ceemplybecca:

"Audio boyfriend abeg getat."

derrick_nnaji:

"If I believe this thing make I bend, na mumu dey believe wetin him see for social media "

Actress Luchy Donalds gets Mercedes Benz as Christmas gift, gives glory to God

In December 2021, the actress joined the league of celebrities who have taken deliveries of their early Christmas gifts.

In two separate Instagram posts, the lady with a bouquet of dollar bills in her hand stood in front of a new Mercedes Benz with a smiling face.

While posing stylishly in front of the new white ride, someone behind the camera hyped her by saying: "Baby girl..."

