Lukasz Witt-Michalowski’s bio: who is Anna Maria Sieklucka’s partner?

Lukasz Witt-Michalowski is a Polish theatre and film director, actor, and founder of the InVitro Pre-Premiere Stage. He is recognised for starring in Syzyfowe prace as Tymkiewicz. Additionally, he is popular as the boyfriend of actress Anna Maria Sieklucka.

Lukasz Witt-Michalowski is not a new name in the Polish entertainment industry. He came into the film industry as a director but has also taken up at least a single acting role. Lukasz Witt-Michalowski has won multiple awards for his contributions to the film industry.

Profile summary

Full name Lukasz Witt-Michalowski Gender Male Date of birth 8 October 1974 Age 48 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Lublin, Poland Current residence Warsaw, Poland Nationality Polish Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'5" Height in centimetres 196 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Dating Partner Anna Maria Sieklucka Children 1 College Faculty of Cracow Actors Academy, Hessische Theaterakademie Profession Film director, actor Net worth $2 million - $3 million

Lukasz Witt-Michalowski’s biography

The film director and actor was born in Lublin, Poland. His parents raised him alongside his two siblings, Jurand Witt-Michalowski and Monica Makuch. He is a Polish national of white ethnicity and currently resides in Warsaw, Poland.

As for his education, he attended the Faculty of Cracow Actors Academy, where he graduated in 1998. He also studied at Hessische Theaterakademie in Germany and graduated in 2004

What is Lukasz Witt-Michalowski’s age?

Anna Maria Sieklucka’s partner is 48 years old as of 2022 and was born on 8 October 1974. His zodiac sign is Libra.

What is Lukasz Witt-Michalowski’s profession?

He is a film director, actor, and founder of the InVitro Pre-Premiere Stage. His works as a film director are recognised in the 2011 TV series Television Theatre. He has a single acting credit; he starred as Tymkiewicz in the 2000 movie Syzyfowe prace.

He has received awards in the performing arts industry, including the Golden Badge of the Minister of Justice (2009) and the Mayor of Lublin Prize (2009 and 2010).

What is Lukasz Witt-Michalowsk’s net worth?

According to Biography Mask, the actor has an alleged net worth of between $2 million and $3 million. However, this source of information is unofficial and, thus, not credible. The popular entertainer's net worth is largely attributed to his earnings from the film industry as a director.

Are Lukasz Witt-Michalowsk and Anna Maria Sieklucka still together?

Yes, the couple is still dating and has been together since 2019, but they have known each other for longer. They reportedly met while studying at AST National Academy of Theatre Arts. The duo kept their relationship from the spotlight until April 2020, when the 365 Days actress shared their picture on Instagram.

How tall is Lukasz Witt-Michalowsk?

Anna-Maria Sieklucka’s boyfriend stands at 6 feet 5 inches (196 centimetres). Additionally, he weighs approximately 176 pounds (80 kilograms).

Fast facts about Lukasz Witt-Michalowsk

Who is Lukasz Witt-Michalowsk? He is a film director and actor known for his role as Tymkiewicz in Syzyfowe prace. How old is Lukasz Witt-Michalowsk? The entertainer turned 48 years old on 8 October 2022. He was born in 1974. What does Lukasz Witt-Michalowsk do? He is an actor, film director, and founder of the InVitro Pre-Premiere Stage. How much is Lukasz Witt-Michalowsk worth? Director Lukasz Witt-Michalowski’s net worth is alleged to be between $2 million and $3 million. Who is Lukasz Witt-Michalowsk dating? He is dating Polish actress and model Anna Maria Sieklucka. They have been together since 2019. Does Lukasz Witt-Michałowski have a son? The filmmaker has a son from his past relationship. What is Lukasz Witt-Michałowski’s height? He is 6 feet 5 inches (196 centimetres) tall.

Lukasz Witt-Michalowski is a film director and rising actor. He has a single acting credit and has worked on other films as a director. He is currently in a relationship with actress Anna Maria Sieklucka.

