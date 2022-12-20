Clara Rosager's biography: who is the breakout star from 1899?

Who is Clara Rosager? She is a rising Danish actress, writer and model. She is best recognized for her portrayal of Tove in the television series 1899. She is also known for her roles in different movies and television shows such as Morbius (2022), Before the Frost (2018) and Misbehaviour (2020).

Clara Rosager has won the attention of many people with her acting skills. She commenced her professional acting career in 2016 when she appeared in the film One-Two-Three Now!. She wrote and directed the 2020 short film Silence. Currently, she has fourteen acting credits under her name.

Profile summary

Real name ‌Clara Rosager Gender Female Date of birth 11 November 1996 Age 26 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Copenhagen, Denmark Current residence Copenhagen, Denmark Nationality Danish Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 55 Weight in kilograms 121 Body measurements in inches 33-25-34 Body measurements in centimetres 83-64-86 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Henrik Rosager Mother Lizette Rosager Relationship status Single Profession Model, actress, writer Net worth $1 million

Clara Rosager’s biography

The rising actress was born and raised in Copenhagen, Denmark, by her parents, Henrik Rosager and Lizette. She is a Danish national of white ethnicity.

What is Clara Rosager's age?

The Danish model is 26 years old as of 2022. When is Clara Rosager's birthday? She was born on 11 November 1996. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

What is Clara Rosager’s profession?

Clara Rosager is a model, actress and writer. She began her career as a model and worked for various companies before turning an actress. She made her first on-screen appearance at 20 in 2016 when she appeared as Cecilie in the film One-Two-Three Now!

Her performance landed her more roles in several movies and TV series. She rose to stardom in 2020 when she was cast to play the character of Signe in the television movie Before the Frost. However, her breakthrough came when she was featured in the series 1899, where she portrayed the role of Tove.

Clara Rosager's movies and TV shows

Below is a list of films and TV shows in which Clara Rosager has appeared, according to her IMDb profile.

2016: One-Two-Three Now! as Cecilie

2016: The Road to Siberia as Emma

as Emma 2018: Before the Frost as Signe

as Signe 2018: Journal 64 as Rita

as Rita 2019: Forhøret as Nikki

as Nikki 2020: Misbehaviour as Maj Christel Johansson

as Maj Christel Johansson 2019-2020: The rain as Sarah

as Sarah 2021: 2 Døgn as Melina

as Melina 2022: Morbius as Jean

as Jean 2022: Devils as Nadya Wajcik

as Nadya Wajcik 2022: 1899 as Tove

as Tove 2022: Darkness: Those Who Kill as Alberte Hvilsted

In addition, the actress is also a writer; she wrote and directed the 2020 short film Silence.

What is Clara Rosager's net worth?

The Danish actress has an alleged net worth of $1 million. Her income earnings are primarily attributed to her acting career.

What is Clara Rosager's height?

The rising actress stands at 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres. Her weight is approximately 121 pounds or 55 kilograms. Furthermore, her measurements are 33-25-34 inches or 83-64-86 centimetres.

Fast facts about Clara Rosager

Clara Rosager is a rising actress. She is best known for her roles in films and TV shows such as Morbius, Before the Frost and Misbehaviour. Currently, she has fourteen acting credits under her name.

