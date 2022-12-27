Mireddys González's biography: who is Daddy Yankee's wife?

Mireddys Gonzalez is a music manager and businesswoman. She is famous as the wife of the Puerto Rican rapper Ramon Luis Ayala Rodriguez, popularly known as Daddy Yankee. She is the CEO and manager of her husband's record company, El Carted Records.

Daddy Yankee and his wife Mireddys González pose for a photo on the field before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers on 01 January 2023. Photo: Julio Aguilar

Mirredys Gonzalez came into the spotlight after marrying Daddy Yankee. She has been a number one supporter of her husband's career since they first met as teenagers. She became the CEO of her husband’s record company in 2001.

Full name Mireddys Gonzalez Gender Female Date of birth 19 January 1977 Age 46 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Puerto Rico Current residence Puerto Rico Nationality Puerto Ricans Ethnicity Hispanic Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8'' Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 137 Weight in kilograms 62 Body measurements in inches 36-27-36 Body measurements in centimetres 91-69-91 Shoe size 6 (US) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Partner Daddy Yankee Children 3 Profession Businesswoman, music manager Net worth $1 million - $5 million Instagram @mireddys

Mireddys Gonzalez’s biography

She was born on 19 January 1977. Where is Mireddys Gonzalez from? She was born in Puerto Rico. The music manager occasionally posts her family's pictures on Instagram.

On 8 November 2022, she shared a photo of herself and her father wishing him a happy birthday. She has a brother, Milton Gonzalez. Her nationality is Puerto Rican, and she is of Hispanic ethnicity.

How old is Daddy Yankee's wife?

She is 46 years old as of 2023. When is Mireddys Gonzalez‘s birthday? She celebrates her birthday on the 19th of January each year. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Why is Mireddys Gonzalez famous?

She is a music manager and a renowned businessperson. Her first career was as a music manager. Since 2001, she has been the CEO and manager of her husband's record company, El Cartel Records. Her husband established that company in 1997.

Her marriage to Daddy Yankee increased her fame immensely. Ramon Luis Rodriguez, aka Daddy Yankee, is a famous rapper, singer, and record producer. He is known for songs like Gasolina, Rompe, Limbo, and Dura. He has collaborated with famous like Nicky Jam, Tony Touch, and Young Buck.

She is a businesswoman. She also promotes beauty products through her Instagram account. Daddy Yankee's spouse is also a supporter of good nutrition and body fitness. She shares posts on her Instagram about losing weight and keeping fit.

What is Mireddys Gonzalez’s net worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $5 million. She earns her income through her career as a businesswoman and music manager.

How did Daddy Yankee meet Mireddys Gonzalez?

The two met at a club when they were teenagers. At first, they became friends before they started dating.

The duo exchanged their vows in 1994 when Mireddys was 17 years old then. They are blessed with three children, two daughters and one son. They welcomed their firstborn daughter, Yamilet Ayala, on 14 December 1996. She is a fitness trainer.

Their other two children are Jeremy Jahmar Ayala and Jesaeelys Ayala. Jeremy was born on 26 May 2000, and Jesaeelys on 18 June 2000. They are both social media stars.

How tall is Mireddys Gonzalez?

Daddy Yankee’s spouse is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall, and she weighs approximately 137 pounds (62 kg). Her body measurements are 36-27-36 inches (91-69-91 centimetres).

Mireddys Gonzalez is an American businesswoman and music manager. She came into the limelight as the wife of Daddy Yankee, a famous Puerto Rican rapper. She is the music manager and CEO of her husband’s record company, El Cartel Records.

