Airtel Nigeria has suspended its airtime and data credit services due to new regulations

The services allowed prepaid subscribers to borrow and repay on their next recharge

MTN Nigeria had earlier paused its similar Xtratime service for the same reason

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

Airtel Nigeria has temporarily halted its airtime and data credit services as telecom operators adjust to new regulatory requirements governing digital lending in the country.

The development was disclosed in a statement issued on Friday and signed by the company’s Director of Corporate Communications and CSR, Femi Adesina, PUNCH reported.

MTN and Airtel Nigeria have suspended airtime and data credit services for their customers. Novatis, Dall-E

Source: UGC

The firm reportedly explained that the affected services previously allowed eligible prepaid subscribers to borrow airtime or data and repay upon their next recharge.

Move linked to new lending regulations

According to the statement, the suspension is connected to the implementation of the Digital, Electronic, Online or Non-Traditional Consumer Lending Regulations, 2025.

The new rules introduce a licensing and compliance framework for providers of digital credit services, a category that may now include airtime and data advance offerings.

Airtel assured customers that they can still purchase airtime and data through its existing platforms, adding that service delivery across its network will not be disrupted.

MTN also halts similar services

The move follows a similar announcement by MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, which recently suspended its Xtratime service that allows subscribers to borrow airtime or data.

MTN, in a communication to investors, noted that the pause is not expected to significantly affect its earnings, as the service contributes a relatively small portion to overall revenue. The company added that it will provide further updates in its first quarter 2026 financial results.

Industry aligns with compliance requirements

Commenting on Airtel’s decision, the company’s Director of Marketing, Ismail Adeshina, said the step was necessary to meet regulatory expectations.

He stated that the company remains committed to compliance, transparency, and consumer protection while continuing to operate within Nigeria’s evolving digital ecosystem.

The actions by both Airtel and MTN suggest a wider industry response, as telecom operators work to align with the updated rules aimed at strengthening oversight of digital lending services.

FCCPC guidelines and deadlines

The regulations were introduced by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) as part of efforts to build on earlier digital lending guidelines issued in 2022.

Under the framework, all digital lenders, including telecom operators offering airtime or data advances, are required to register with the commission.

FCCPC Chief Executive Officer, Tunji Bello, had earlier stated that operators given transitional approval must complete their registration by April 2026 or risk further regulatory action.

The commission initially set an October 31, 2025, deadline for compliance, with a N100 million penalty for defaulters. This deadline was later extended to January 5, 2026, to allow more time for companies to meet the requirements.

Industry data showed that the number of registered digital lenders rose significantly during the compliance period, reaching 492 by October 2025.

MTN Nigeria had earlier paused its similar Xtratime service for the same reason. MTN Nigeria, Airtel Nigeria.

Source: Twitter

Court halts FCCPC’s digital lending regulations amid suit

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Federal High Court in Lagos has given a ruling, restraining the FCCPC from enforcing parts of its digital lending regulations.

The suit was filed by the Wireless Application Service Providers Association of Nigeria.

Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa adjourned the case, asking the commission to maintain the status quo and halt proposed sanctions

Source: Legit.ng