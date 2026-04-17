A JAMB candidate has shared his experience answering questions in the English novel Lekki Headmaster

The individual shared his experience and spoke about the difficulty of the exam questions he saw

The individual also advised JAMB candidates who are yet to sit for their 2026 UTME examination

A JAMB candidate has given a hint to people who are yet to write their exam about the questions from the English novel Lekki Headmaster.

The individual took to his social media page to announce that he had just written his exam and spoke about how tough the questions were.

JAMB candidate opens up on difficulty of Lekki Headmaster in exam. Photo Source: Tiktok/bhe_st1, JAMB, MySchoolGist

Source: TikTok

JAMB candidate speaks about Lekki Headmaster

At the end of the post, he mentioned that he had given a hint to individuals who are yet to write their JAMB exam, just in case they do not know what to expect.

@bhe_st1 explained in the post that he saw some questions in his JAMB exam from the English novel Lekki Headmaster, and he mentioned the exact number of these questions he came across.

His statement:

"I'm just coming back from jamb centre, I just finished writing my exam. The English choke, 16 questions from Lekki Headmaster came out."

JAMB candidate shares experience on Lekki Headmaster questions. Photo Source: Tiktok/bhe_st1

Source: TikTok

He continued in the TikTok video, adding that while he saw a specific number of questions, several JAMB candidates at his centre complained about the number of questions from the Lekki Headmaster they encountered.

He continued:

"People were complaining, some 30, some 20. Thank God mine is 16, and thank God say we read small sha."

@bhe_st1 advised other JAMB candidates about the number of questions he saw ahead of their exam so they could be prepared and informed.

He stated:

"You people that are writing tomorrow, I just give you hint."

Reactions as JAMB candidate shares exam experience

Black and shine said:

"Una wey dy read past questions ready to see future questions."

𝚃𝙴𝙴𝙹𝙰𝚈 noted:

"Who write physics and chemistry abg… my heart just Dey make gbim gbim."

HALEEMAH wrote:

"Them give me another story inside the exam guyyyy 😭😂 e tuff o incase you dey write tomorrow."

Bukola said:

"Omo where did bepo did his nysc. I Sha choose delta. cause they didn't mean where he did his nysc in the novel."

GRATITUDE stressed:

"Please if you’re coming tomorrow for exam kindly use de-odorant or body spray, thank you and stay blessed."

AŁÎŸÁT shared:

"Ona day talk abt jamb enter Sch body go tell u come ask me sha best of luck."

rosemaryijeoma2 wrote:

"Mine was just 5. I wish mine will be the whole English self bcuz the way l read that novel like 4 times but na only 5 came out am not happy but it's fine."

Rheel Rhoda noted:

"Omo guyyy I saw d English I clean my lip combo sweat catch me."

Honeybaby stressed:

"Me I never even read anything and my exam is on Saturday 6:30 ilaro from sango otta to ilaro."

BLACKSTONE shared:

"The way I take understand the novel bah if them gimme 60 question am scoring everything."

blacky_x5 added:

"I no read anything even Lekki head master and I get exam tomorrow morning 6:30."

@daisy_mega.n noted:

"I go like make Lekki headmaster question reach like 50 for me sef honestly."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man shared a video on TikTok after he saw a JAMB candidate reading his book seriously outside the exam hall just before the test.

The man said he was surprised because he did not expect to see someone still studying at the centre.

Man reacts to number of JAMB candidates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man shared what he saw after noticing a very large number of students going out to write their JAMB exam.

He said the crowd was so big that it made him stop and think about how many young people are trying to enter school at the same time. This made him worried about the future, as he felt that with so many students, getting a job later in life might become very difficult.

Source: Legit.ng