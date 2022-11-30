Nina Altuve's biography: what is known about Jose Altuve's wife?

Giannina Elizabeth Cimetta Sandoval, famous as Nina Altuve, is best recognised as the wife of American-based Venezuelan baseball player Jose Altuve. She is a professional bioanalyst.

Nina Altuve has been together with Jose Altuve for 16 years, and the couple has two kids. Apart from being a bioanalyst and purchasing specialist, she is a rising Instagram personality.

Full name Giannina Elizabeth Cimetta Sandoval Nickname Nina Gender Female Date of birth 2 February 1992 Age 30 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Maracay, Aragua, Venezuela Current residence Houston, Texas, USA Nationality Venezuelan Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Latina Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 126 Weight in kilograms 57 Body measurements in inches 32-24-34 Body measurements in centimetres 81-61-86 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Beatriz Sandoval Siblings 2 Relationship status Married Partner Jose Altuve Children 2 Profession Bioanalyst Net worth $400 thousand

Nina Altuve’s biography

She was born Giannina Elizabeth Cimetta Sandoval in Maracay, Venezuela, into a family of three children. Her brothers are Alfredo David and Justo Emilio, while her mother’s name is Beatriz Sandoval. She is a Venezuelan national of Latina ethnicity and currently resides in Houston, Texas, USA.

As for her education, she attended the University of Carabobo, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in bioanalytics.

What is Nina Altuve’s age?

The famous personality is 30 years old as of 2022. She was born on 2 February 1992. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Why is Nina Altuve famous?

Nina came into the limelight following her relationship with Jose Altuve. Jose is a famous Venezuelan professional baseball player who plies his trade in Houston, Texas, USA, for the Houston Astros of Major League Baseball.

Professionally, Nina has been a bioanalyst since 2012. She also describes herself on Instagram as a full-time mother.

She is also a rising Instagram celebrity with a considerable fan following. Her page on the social media platform contains pictures about her lifestyle, including holiday trips, family, and her husband’s baseball updates.

Nina is also a philanthropist and occasionally donates to charity courses with her husband. For instance, in partnership with Astros Foundation, the couple donated approximately 60 thousand meals to Kids Meals, a charity organisation based in Houston, Texas, USA. Recently, the duo hosted the second-annual Uncork for a Cause charity wine event.

What is Nina Altuve’s net worth?

According to Nairobi Wire, her net worth is estimated to be $400 thousand. The information source is not verified, and therefore, it is unreliable. Her job as a bioanalyst is her primary source of income.

Is Nina Altuve married?

Yes, she is married to baseball player Jose Altuve. The couple exchanged vows as teenagers in November 2006 and has been married for approximately 16 years. Nina Altuve’s husband is a baseball player for the Houston Astros.

Does Nina Altuve have children?

She welcomed her first child, Melanie Andrea, with Jose in 2016. Their second child came in May 2020.

What is Nina Altuve’s height?

Jose Altuve’s spouse stands at 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) and weighs approximately 126 pounds (57 kilograms). Her measurements are 81-61-86 inches (32-24-34 centimetres).

Fast facts about Nina Altuve

When is Nina Altuve’s birthday? She marks her birthday on 2 February. Where is Nina Altuve from? Her hometown is Maracay, Aragua, Venezuela, but she currently lives with her family in Houston, Texas, USA. What does Nina Altuve do? She is a bioanalyst. She is also a philanthropist and a rising Instagram star. How much is Nina Altuve worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $400 thousand. How long has Nina Altuve been married? She has been married to sports personality Jose Altuve for about 16 years. Who are Nina Altuve's daughters? Jose Altuve's wife has two daughters, born in 2016 (Melanie A. Altuve) and in 2020. How tall is Nina Altuve? Her height is 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres).

Nina Altuve is famous for being the wife of baseball player Jose Altuve. She is a bioanalyst. The mother of two is also a rising social media personality with many followers on Instagram.

