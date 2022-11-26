Jeremy Ayala González’s biography: who is Daddy Yankee's son?

Jeremy Ayala Gonzalez is a rising Puerto Rican producer and Instagram sensation. He gained immense popularity for being the only son and third child of Ramon Luis Ayala Rodriguez, popularly known as Daddy Yankee. His father is a prominent Puerto Rican rapper, singer, composer, and actor widely known as the King of Reggaeton.

Photo: @jahmarpr on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jeremy Ayala Gonzalez is among the children who have become famous because of their celebrity parents. He is slowly growing his presence on Instagram. His full name is Jeremy Jahmar Ayala Gonzalez.

Profile summary

Real name Jeremy Jahmar Ayala Gonzalez Gender Male Date of birth 26 May 1998 Age 24 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac Gemini Place of birth Carolina, Puerto Rico Current residence Carolina, Puerto Rico Nationality Puerto Rican Ethnicity Latino Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 148 Weight in kilograms 67 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Daddy Yankee Mother Mireddys González Siblings 2 Relationship status Married Wife Andrea De Castro Font Profession Instagram star, producer Net worth $1 million - $5 million Instagram @jahmarpr

Jeremy Ayala Gonzalez’s biography

The rising Instagram personality was born Jeremy Jahmar Ayala Gonzalez in Carolina, Puerto Rico, where he currently resides. He is a Puerto Rican national of Latino heritage. His parents are Ramón Luis Ayala Rodriguez and Mireddys Gonzalez.

Jeremy’s father, famously known as Daddy Yankee, is a Puerto Rican rapper, singer, composer, and actor recognized as the King of Reggaeton. He collaborated with Luis Fonsi on 2017's global hit Despacito. His parents met when they were teenagers and decided to get married in 1995.

He grew up alongside two elder sisters named Yamilette and Jesaeelys. His sister Yamilette is a fitness trainer and a social media influencer.

Jeremy completed his high school at Saint Francis School in Carolina, Puerto Rico.

What is Jeremy Ayala Gonzalez's age?

Daddy Yankee's son is 24 years old as of 2022. He was born on 26 May 1998. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

What is Jeremy Ayala Gonzalez's job?

Jeremy Ayala is a budding producer, according to his Instagram profile. However, he has not disclosed much about his career as a producer. He is also a social media personality with a significant following on Instagram. The account boasts over 372 thousand followers as of this writing.

What is Jeremy Ayala Gonzalez's net worth?

According to Buzz Learn, the Instagram influencer has an estimated net worth of between $1 million and $5 million. However, this information is not reliable since the source is not verified.

Who is Jeremy Ayala Gonzalez's wife?

The budding Puerto Rican producer is married to Andrea De Castro Font, a Puerto Rican publicist, digital marketer for A-list music artists, entrepreneur and social media influencer. The pair reportedly married in March 2021 in a secret wedding ceremony.

What is Jeremy Ayala Gonzalez height?

Daddy Yankee's son is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 148 pounds or 67 kilograms.

Fast facts about Jeremy Ayala Gonzalez

Jeremy Ayala Gonzalez is an aspiring Puerto Rican producer and Instagram star. He became famous as the son and the third child of Daddy Yankee. His father is a renowned Puerto Rican rapper, singer, composer, and actor widely Known as the King of Reggaetón.

