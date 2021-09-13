Fitness model Aspen Rae’s biography: age, height, movies, career
Aspen Rae is an American fitness model, actress, and social media personality. She began her modelling career as an online model. She afterwards pursued a career in competitive fitness. She is now a successful woman who loves her life to the fullest extent possible.
Aspen Rae’s bio reveals the most interesting facts about the model’s life and professional career.
Profile summary
- Full name: Aspen Rae
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 10 December 1990
- Age: 30 years (as of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Sagittarius
- Place of birth: California, USA
- Current residence: USA
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Scottish-Italian-American
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5’4”
- Height in centimetres: 163
- Weight in kilograms: 52
- Weight in pounds: 115
- Body measurements in inches: 32-23-52
- Body measurements in centimetres: 81-58-132
- Hair colour: Dark brown
- Eye colour: Hazel
- Mother: Unknown
- Father: Unknown
- Marital status: Not married
- School: School in California
- College: College in California
- Profession: Fitness model, social media personality, actress
- Instagram: @myaspenrae
- Twitter: @Aspen_Rae
Aspen Rae’s biography
The model was born and raised in California, USA. Unfortunately, there is no information revealing her parents’ names.
How old is Aspen Rae?
The model was born on 10 December 1990. As of September 2021, Aspen Rae’s age is 30 years.
Fitness career
Aspen ran marathons for years in college. In an interview with Greatest Physiques, she explained her decision as follows:
I fit into one of those clichés “always been an athlete” through high school and college stories. I was a long-distance cross country runner, competed in a marathon, and in high school and college, was on the swim team – butterfly was my stroke.
She decided to pursue fitness after college since she had always wanted to improve her physical appearance. After barely a few weeks, she observed changes in her body. This encouraged her to continue training.
As a result, Aspen’s physique improved dramatically. Furthermore, her development prompted her to consider competing in a fitness TV show. Thanks to the support of her fitness coach, she soon took part in her first NPC bikini show.
In 2016, she made the transition from the bikini to the figure division. As a result, she could fully develop her back (one of her strongest body parts) without worrying about acquiring too much weight.
As of today, the fitness model devotes one day to the development of a single muscle group. She trains her legs twice a week because she considers them to be her weakest body parts.
Acting career
She began working as a webcam model and adult acting actress when she was 18 years old. Aspen was born to parents that were deeply religious and conservative.
As a result, she was hesitant to discuss her passions. Nonetheless, when she told her parents about them, they were completely supportive of her plans:
My mom went out to buy my Penthouse as soon as she heard it was in the stands! I consider myself very fortunate to have such awesome parents.
Aspen's acting career earned her not only a large following but also a stable salary.
Aspen Rae’s movies
- 2012 – Me and My Girlfriend
- 2013 – Girls Who Love Girls
- 2013 – All Natural Glamour Solos III
- 2013 – Me and My Girlfriend 4
- 2013 – Me and My Girlfriend 5
- 2014 – Hot Lesbian Love 2
- 2014 – Hot Lesbian Love 5
- 2014 – Lesbian Touch 3
- 2015 – Hot Lesbian Love 6
- 2016 – You Can't Escape These Ropes (Tanned Brunette)
- 2016 – Ruthless Restraint for Hapless Heroines (Brunette Security Guard)
- 2016 – Costumed for Bondage (Fitness Model)
- 2016 – Custom Bondage Three: Holly vs. Aspen - They're Bound to Be Fit (fitness Instructor)
- 2016 – Dressed for Success, Bound with Rope, Gagged with Tape (Woman Bound in Red Blouse)
- 2016 – Custom Bondage: The Bondage Detective (Muscular Crook)
- 2017 – Sensation Therapy
- 2019 – Lesbian Jobs (Accountant)
TV shows
- 2015 – We Live Together (Play Date)
- 2017 – Mommy's Girl (The Girlfriend)
How tall is Aspen Rae?
Aspen Rae’s height is 5 feet 4 inches, or 163 centimetres. She weighs about 115 pounds or 52 kg.
Aspen Rae’s diet
When preparing for upcoming competitions, the model follows a stringent diet. To maintain proper proportions, she weighs each gram of protein, fat, and carbohydrate she consumes.
She eats six times every day. She eats the macronutrients that are most important for growing muscle and giving her body enough energy:
- Lean meat
- Egg whites (protein)
- Brown rice and sweet potatoes (quality carbohydrates)
- Avocado and almond butter (healthy fats)
Aspen follows a strict diet for the most part. Yet, despite this, she cannot help but succumb to the temptation of a cheat meal:
My off-season guilty pleasure is a pop tart right before my leg day
As you can see, Aspen Rae continues to be well-liked by her followers. She is also fortunate to have parents who support each decision she makes and her daily activities. She travels a lot these days and posts gorgeous images from her trips on social media.
