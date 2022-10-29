Miku Martineau’s biography: age, height, parents, ethnicity

Who is Miku Martineau? She is a young up-and-coming actress, voiceover artist and singer from Canada. She came into the limelight in 2020 after playing Ani in Kate. She is also known for her roles in other movies and television series, such as Ruby and the Well and Finny the Shark.

Miku Martinez's full name is Miku Patricia Martineau. She began her career in 2020 at the age of 16 as a voice artist in Carl’s Car Wash animation series.

Profile summary

Real name Miku Patricia Martineau Gender Female Date of birth 14 September 2004 Age 18 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Toronto, Ontario, Canada Current residence Toronto, Ontario, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’2’’ Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 117 Weight in kilograms 53 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Peter Mother Kumiko Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Education Randolph College for the Performing Arts Profession Actress, voiceover artist, singer Twitter @miku_martineau

Miku Martineau’s biography

The aspiring actress was born Miku Patricia Martineau in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, where she currently lives. Her parents are Peter and Kumiko Martineau. She was raised alongside her elder brother named Kai. Miku is a Canadian national of Japanese-Canadian ancestry.

She attended Randolph College of Performing Arts in 2015, where she trained in acting.

How old is Miku Martineau?

The Canadian actress is 18 years old as of 2022. When is Mike Martineau’s birthday? She was born on 14 September 2004. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Miku Martineau's movies and tv shows

Miku commenced her career in 2020 at the age of 16 when she played a voice role in Carl’s Car Wash animation TV program. She gave the voice to the character Lina. The same year, she also played a voice role in the animated series Finny the Shark, where she gave her voice to the personality called Sandy/Chloe.

She, however, gained prominence in 2021 when she made her debut appearance in the movie Kate. In the film, she portrayed the lead character of Ani. This was the first time she appeared in a movie, as she previously did voice roles. She has also starred as Amy Fitzgerald in Ruby and the Well (2022) and Honor Society (2022) as Christine.

She is also a singer and has released two songs, Stay In This Moment and When I Cry, available on Music Apple and other music platforms.

Her popularity on social media has gradually increased, especially on Instagram, where she boasts over 204 thousand followers. She is known for sharing mental-related content on her page. She also promotes her music on the platform.

She has almost 111 thousand followers and more than 730 likes on TikTok.

What is Miku Martineau's height?

The budding actress is 5 feet 2 inches or 157 centimetres. She weighs approximately 117 pounds or 53 kilograms.

Fast facts about Miku Martineau

Who is Miku Martineau? She is a young rising actress, voiceover artist and singer based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. What is Miku Martineau's age? She is 18 years old as of 2022. When is Miku Martineau's birthday? The actress celebrates her birthday on 14 September. She was born in 2004. What is Miku Martineau's nationality? She is a Canadian national. What is Miku Martineau's ethnicity? She is of Asian-white heritage. Who are Miku Martineau's parents? They are Peter and Kumiko Martineau. What is Miku Martineau’s height? She is 5 feet 2 inches or 157 centimetres. Who is Miku Martineau dating? The actress is not dating anyone now; she is presumed single since she has not shared any details about her past and current relationships.

Miku Martineau is an up-and-coming Canadian actress, voiceover artist and singer known for her roles in movies and television series Kate, Ruby and the Well, and Finny the Shark. She boasts seven acting credits under her name.

