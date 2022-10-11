Carli Bybel’s biography: age, height, partner, baby, net worth

Carli Bybel is an American YouTuber, social media influencer, fashion model, blogger and podcaster from the United States. She is best known for sharing makeup and lifestyle videos on her YouTube channel.

Bybel is an alumna of Brookdale Community College in New Jersey. She graduated with an associate’s degree in Business in 2012. The influencer is an animal lover and has seven pets. She has also mentioned that she loves penguins and would have enjoyed working with them in an alternative career path.

Profile summary

Full name Carli Sue Bybel Gender Female Date of birth 17 October 1990 Age 32 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Marlboro, New Jersey, United States Current residence New Jersey, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'2" Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Drak brown Eye colour Blue Mother Jodi Bybel Father Stephen Thomas Bybel Siblings 1 Sister Amanda Bybel Kutner Relationship status Single Children 1 Son Lorenzo ‘Renz’ Stephen Profession YouTuber, model, fashion and beauty influencer, blogger Net worth $1.5 million Instagram @carlibel, @thefashionbybel Facebook @beautybycarli Twitter @carlibybel YouTube Carli Bybel

Carli Bybel’s biography

Carli was raised by her mother after her parents separated and her father moved to Florida with his new girlfriend. Her mother, Jodi Bybel, is her manager and the Chief Operating Officer of Carli’s brand, The Beauty Bybel. Jodi was previously an accountant and currently runs her daughters’ podcast, Related with Amanda and Carli Bybel.

Carli’s father was called Stephen Bybel. He died on 7 September 2020 at the age of 59, reportedly following complications from cancer. He was close to Carli, and she bought him his dream car only two months before his passing.

She has a sister called Amanda Bybel Kutner, a life coach. The two sisters are close.

How old is Carli Bybel?

Carli Bybel’s age is 32 years as of 2022. She was born on 17 October 1990 in Marlboro, New Jersey. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

Career

Bybel is a fashion model and content creator. As a model, she is working with brands like Revolve. Her self-titled YouTube channel has over 6 million subscribers at the time of writing.

The YouTuber is also a fashion blogger. Her website, The Beauty Bybel, propelled her to fame in the beauty and fashion industry. She then reinvented herself as a makeup artist, content creator and model. However, she hasn’t updated her blog in over three years.

Bybel is also a social media influencer. She has over 4.8 million followers on her main page and over 1.7 million followers on the Fashion Bybel page. She also has over 2.8 million followers on Facebook. Additionally, Bybel and her sister have a podcast, Related with Amanda and Carli Bybel.

What is Carli Bybel’s net worth?

Her alleged net worth is about $1.5 million as of 2022. However, there are no official verifiable sources on this matter. She makes money from her YouTube channel and partnerships with beauty and fashion brands like IL Makiage and Revolve.

Who is Carli Bybel’s boyfriend?

The content creator is not dating anyone at the moment. However, she was in a relationship with Anthony Tango, a professional barber and entrepreneur. Between 2013 and 2017, she dated reality TV personality Brett Caprioni.

What happened between Carli Bybel and Anthony Tango?

Anthony Tango was Carli Bybel’s partner for over two years. The pair reportedly met at a party they both attended in 2019. In 2020, they moved in together after discovering they were expecting their first baby.

Unfortunately, the couple broke up in 2021 during the last months of Carli’s pregnancy. They kept the breakup private until Bybel announced it in a YouTube video. Carli Bybel’s baby, Lorenzo Stephen, was born on 10 April 2021. Although there has been a lot of speculation among fans, neither of them has revealed the reason for their break up. They two are co-parenting their son.

How tall is Carli Bybel?

Carli Bybel’s height is 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm). She weighs approximately 121 pounds (55 kilograms).

FAQs

Who is Carli Bybel? She is a YouTuber and social media influencer from New Jersey, United States. She is famous for her lifestyle and makeup videos. What is Carli Bybel’s ethnicity? The model is white. Who is Carli Bybel’s husband? She has never been married. Is Carli Bybel still with Anthony Tango? No, they broke up in 2021 but are co-parenting their son Lorenzo. Is Carli Bybel single? Yes, she is not in a relationship with anyone at the moment. What is Carli Bybel’s net worth? Her alleged net worth is $1.5 million. However, there are no official reports on this matter.

