Wike claims ADC's leadership structure favored Atiku Abubakar in presidential primary over Amaechi

Wike criticizes Amaechi's rushed decision to enter ADC, predicting his downfall from the start

Atiku Abubakar wins ADC primary decisively, leaving Amaechi far behind in votes

FCT, Abuja — Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has said former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, was unlikely to secure the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential ticket due to what he described as the structure and internal alignment of the party’s leadership.

Wike made the remarks during his monthly media briefing in Abuja on Monday, where he reviewed the outcome of the ADC presidential primary and the wider political dynamics around it.

Wike Speaks On Why Amaechi Did Not Win ADC Presidential Primary, My Brother Made Mistake"

Source: Twitter

Wike blames ADC leadership structure

The minister argued that the composition of the ADC leadership made the contest heavily skewed from the outset, suggesting it was always going to favour former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

He said Amaechi’s decision to enter the race was politically miscalculated.

“When I saw that he was running with them, I knew what would happen. If he had called me, I would have said, ‘Don’t go there.’ It was very clear he would not get transparency or due process,” Wike said.

He further described the party arrangement as predetermined.

“When I saw the setup in ADC and saw David Mark there, I laughed… That set-up was Atiku’s set-up 100 per cent,” he added.

Amaechi urged to reconsider decision

Wike, who served as Amaechi’s Chief of Staff during his tenure as Rivers governor, said personal familiarity made him confident about the outcome.

“You cannot set a trap for me. We know ourselves as politicians. Who told you that kind of structure would give you transparency?” he said.

He also suggested that Amaechi was influenced by negative narratives about the current administration.

“I think my brother made a mistake. He was too much in a hurry. He was carried away by people shouting that this government is not doing well,” Wike stated.

The ADC eventually declared Atiku Abubakar winner of the presidential primary with 1,846,370 votes, while Amaechi scored 504,117 votes and Mohammed Hayatu-Deen polled 177,120 votes.

Amaechi speaks on becoming Atiku's VP

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rotimi Amaechi, the former minister of transportation, had denied the claim that he was offered the vice presidential ticket of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Amaechi, who is a former governor of Rivers State, had contested for the presidential ticket of the ADC ahead of the 2027 general election alongside former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, a former director of the defunct FSB International Bank.

Source: Legit.ng