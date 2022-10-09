Cylia Chasman’s biography: who is Jack Dylan Grazer’s ex-girlfriend?

Cylia Chasman is an American fashion model, content creator and social media influencer. She is best known for being Jack Dylan Grazer’s ex-girlfriend, who played Eddie Kaspbrak in It and It Chapter Two. She models for fashion brands like Bella Venice.

Cylia Chasman came into the limelight because of her relationship with American actor Jack Dylan Grazer. She later established herself as a model and social media influencer. The model is fluent in English and French. Currently, she lives in Los Angeles but often travels to France, where her mother lives.

Profile summary

Full name Cécilia Marti Chasman Nickname Cylia Chasman Gender Female Date of birth 14 October 2005 Age 17 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Hair colour Brunette Eye colour Brown Mother Nadia Farès Father Steven Chasman Siblings 1 Sister Shana Leelee Chasman Relationship status Single Ex-boyfriend Jack Dylan Grazer High school Le Lycée Français de Los Angeles Profession TikTok star, fashion model, social media influencer Net worth $1- 5 million

Cylia Chasman’s biography

Cylia Chasman’s parents are both in the film and TV industry. Her mother, Nadia Farès, is a French actress and music composer. The model’s father is Steven Chasman, a film producer best known for his work on The One and Wrath of Man. She has one older sister, Shana Leelee Chasman.

She attended Le Lycée Français de Los Angeles, a French school based in the USA.

How old is Cylia Chasman?

Cylia Chasman’s age is 17 years as of 2022. She was born on 14 October 2005 in California, United States. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

Career

Chasman first rose to fame when she became Jack Dylan Grazer's girlfriend. She has since established herself as a model, social media influencer and content creator. She models for fashion brands like Bella Venice. She has over 149 thousand followers on TikTok and 401 thousand followers on Instagram.

What is Cylia Chasman’s net worth?

According to Celebrities Cloud, her alleged net worth is between $1 million and $ 5 million. However, there are no official verifiable sources on this matter.

What happened between Cylia Chasman and Jack Dylan Grazer?

Chasman is famous for her for being Jack Dylan Grazer’s ex. Jack is an American actor famous for playing Eddie Kaspbrak in Stephen King’s It and It Chapter Two movie adaptations. The pair first went public with their relationship in 2020, posting photos together across their social media platforms.

However, the two broke up in 2021 amidst a lot of drama. In July 2021, Jack was accused of infidelity and physical and emotional abuse against Cylia. Cylia's fan account on Instagram posted screenshots of direct messages they allegedly received from her sister Shana.

In the screenshots, Shana allegedly revealed that Jack hit her sister many times throughout their relationship. He was also accused of calling her many derogatory names and cheating on her.

Although Chasman never publicly confirmed the allegations, she talked about “her abuser” in a now-deleted TikTok video. Her friend, Sofia Dossetti, also confirmed the allegations and said she was a witness to Jack’s abuse.

In response, Jack denied the allegations and hired a legal team to represent him on the matter. His lawyer gave a statement saying Cylia was troubled and immature and was lying to get attention. Jack also left multiple comments under posts that called him out, calling the model a liar. However, neither Cylia nor Jack has given an official statement on the abuse allegations.

Who is Cylia Chasman’s boyfriend now?

Chasman is not publicly dating anyone as of the time of writing. However, in November 2021, Cylia Chasman’s boyfriend was Luca Francisco Martinez. However, the two dated briefly.

How tall is Cylia Chasman?

Cylia Chasman’s height is about 5 feet 6 inches ( 167 centimetres). She weighs approximately 119 pounds (54 kilograms).

FAQs

How old is Cylia Chasman? She is 17 years old as of 2022. Her birthday is on 14 October. How tall is Cylia Chasman? The model is approximately 5 feet and 6 inches tall. She weighs about 119 pounds. What is Cylia Chasman’s ethnicity? She is of mixed racial heritage. Her father is white, while her mother is of Moroccan and Armenian descent. Who are Cylia Chasman’s parents? Her father, Steven Chasman, is a film producer, and her mother (Nadia Farès) is a French actress and music composer. Who is Cylia Chasman’s sister? Her older sister is Shana Leelee Chasman. Did Jack Dylan Grazer and Cylia Chasman break up? Yes, the two broke up in 2021. Jack Dylan Grazer’s girlfriend now is Morgan Cohen. Who is Cylia Chasman’s boyfriend? She is presumably single at the moment.

Cylia Chasman is famous for her relationship with Jack Dylan Grazer. She is also a TikTok content creator, social media influencer, and fashion model. She is fluent in English and French.

