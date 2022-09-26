Madelyn Kientz’s biography: age, birthday, parents, ethnicity

Madelyn Kientz is an actress from the United States of America. She came into the limelight after landing the role of Max in the television series Big Sky. She is also known for her roles in other popular TV shows like The Unicorn, Walker and The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

Madelyn Kientz first appeared on screen in 2019 as Nika in the television series The Unicorn. She has appeared in various commercials like Disney, Walmart and P&G. She attended Studio 7 Performance, where she trained in dancing and singing.

Profile summary

Full name Madelyn Kientz Nickname Madi Gender Female Date of birth 13 September 2003 Age 19 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Colleyville, Texas, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4'' Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 108 Weight in kilograms 49 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Green Mother Linda Father Robert Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Profession Actress

Madelyn Kientz’s bio

She was born in Colleyville, Texas, United States of America. Madelyn Kientz’s parents are Linda and Robert Kientz. The actress has a younger brother. What is Madelyn Kientz’s nationality? She is American, and her ethnicity is mixed.

How old is Madelyn Kientz?

The American actress is 19 years old as of 2022. Born in 2003, Madelyn Kientz celebrates her birthday on 13 September. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Why is Madelyn Kientz famous?

She is an actress with a background in singing and dancing. The actress began having an interest in acting in childhood. She went for training as an actress from Dallas Young Actors Studio, The Acting Corner and John Homa Acting Coach. She has performed in theatre plays. For instance, in 2012, she gave a live performance in Artisan Center Theater playing the character of Piglet in Winnie The Pooh.

She became part of Chicago Actors Studio from 2016 until 2018. She performed in Christmas Show, Halloween Show, Broadway Show and Art of Love at Gilley’s Dallas Event venue. She made her first appearance on screen in 2019 when she portrayed the role of Nika in The Unicorn.

One year later, she appeared in the film Adventure of Rufus: The Fantastic Pet, where she played the role of Emily. She rose to fame when she appeared in the television series Big Sky, which premiered on ABC in November 2020. In the series, she portrays Max, a girl who wants to escape her mother's new boyfriend. According to IMDB, she has six acting credits to her name. The following are films that she is known for:

Year Film/TV show Role 2021-2022 Big Sky Max 2021 The Walking Dead: World Beyond Asha 2021 C.I.Ape Rebecca 2021 Walker Ruby 2020 Adventures Of Rufus: The Fantastic Pet Emily 2019 The Unicorn Nika

What is Madelyn Kientz’s height?

She stands at the height of 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres). The actress' weight is 108 pounds (49kg).

Madelyn Kientz’s fast facts

Who is Madelyn Kientz? She is an American actress, dancer and singer well-known for her role as Max in Big Sky. Where is Madelyn Kientz from? The American actress hails from Colleyville, Texas, United States of America. What is Madelyn Kientz’s ethnicity? Her ethnicity is mixed. What is Madelyn Kientz’s age? She is 19 years old as of 2022. How tall is Madelyn Kientz? She is 5 feet 4 inches tall (163 centimetres). Who are Madelyn Kientz’s parents? She is the daughter of Linda and Robert Kientz.

Madelyn Kientz is an American actress who rose to fame after playing the Role of Max in the television series Big Sky. The actress has appeared in films like Walker and C.I.Ape. She has performed in theatres like the Artisan Acting Theatre.

