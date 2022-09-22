Alexandria Zahra Jones’ biography: who is David Bowie’s daughter?

Alexandria Zahra Jones, also known on social media as Lexi Zahra Jones, is an artist from the United States. She first gained public attention as the daughter of singer and actor David Bowie and model Iman Mohamed Abdulmajid.

Born to famous parents, Alexandria Zahra Jones grew up as a celebrity kid. However, she gained her own recognition as an artist after she started sharing her pieces of art on social media. She does sketches, paintings, and doodles and retails them online.

Profile summary

Full name Alexandria Zahra Jones Gender Female Date of birth 15 August 2000 Age 22 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth New York City, New York, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 50 Body measurements in inches 34-28-34 Body measurements in centimetres 86-71-86 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Iman Mohamed Abdulmajid Father David Bowie (deceased) Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Partner Tristan Beltrami Profession Rising artist Net worth £20 million

Alexandria Zahra Jones’ biography

She was born in New York City, New York, USA, to her celebrity parents, David Bowie and Iman Mohamed Abdulmajid. Duncan Jones, a British film director, is her half-brother from her father’s first marriage with Angela Bowie. She also has a half-sister, Zulekha Haywood, from her mother’s first marriage with former NBA star Spencer Haywood.

Alexandria Zahra Jones’ father was a singer and actor. He succumbed to liver cancer in January 2016. Her mother is a fashion model and entrepreneur.

As for her education, Alexandria Zahra Jones’ high school graduation was in May 2018.

How old is Alexandria Zahra Jones?

Alexandria Zahra Jones’ age is 22 years as of 2022. She was born on 15 August 2000. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

What does David Bowie’s daughter do?

David Bowie’s daughter is passionate about art and occasionally showcases some of her creative pieces on her Instagram page. Alexandria Zahra Jones’ artworks include sketches, paintings, and doodles. She sells some of her artworks online. Besides art pieces, she has an apparel line.

What is Alexandria Zahra Jones’ net worth?

According to Express Newspapers, the artist inherited a massive fortune from her father’s wealth, estimated at $20 million. Her father’s net worth was approximately $80 million at his death.

In his will, each of his children received 25% of his wealth, translating to £20 million. Additionally, Lexi received a property located in Little Tonshi, New York. Her wealth is also attributed to the earnings from selling her artwork.

Alexandria Zahra Jones’ height and weight

She stands at 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall, and her weight is approximately 121 pounds (50 kilograms). Her measurements are 34-28-34 inches (86-71-86 centimetres).

Fast facts about Alexandria Zahra Jones

What is Alexandria Zahra Jones’ date of birth? She was born on 15 August 2000. How old was David Bowie when his daughter was born? Her father was 53 years old at the time of her birth. What is Alexandria Zahra Jones’ ethnicity? She is of mixed ethnicity. Her father was white, while her mother is African. Who is Alexandria Zahra Jones’ mother? The artist’s mother is Iman Mohamed Abdulmajid, a renowned entrepreneur and supermodel. What does Alexandria Zahra Jones do for a living? She is an artist. How much is Alexandria Zahra Jones worth? Her net worth is alleged to be approximately £20 million. Is Alexandria Zahra Jones dating? She is reportedly dating Tristan Beltrami, The Cambells’ band guitarist. How tall is Alexandria Zahra Jones? Her height is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres. Does Alexandria Zahra Jones have tattoos? Yes, she has tattoos on her body, but the most notable one is written “Daddy XX 1947 – 2016” on her arm.

Alexandria Zahra Jones has captivated many people on social media with her art pieces. She is the daughter of singer David Bowie and model Iman Mohamed Abdulmajid.

