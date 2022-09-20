Iola Evans’ biography: age, birthday, parents, movies and TV shows

Iola Evans is a rising actress and dancer from the United Kingdom. She gained immense popularity in 2022 after starring in the British horror film Choose or Die as Kayla. She is also known for her roles in The 100 (2014) and Phea (2022).

Iola Evans made her acting debut in 2017, and currently, she has 10 acting credits under her name. She is an aspiring actress and has gained the attention of many people in the entertainment industry.

Profile summary

Full name Iola Evans Gender Female Date of birth 22 April 2001 Age 21 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Greater London, England, United Kingdom Current residence London, England, United Kingdom Nationality British Religion Christianity Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 126 Weight in kilograms 57 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single Education Royal Conservatoire of Scotland Profession Actress

Iola Evans' biography

The rising actress was born and raised in Greater London, England, United Kingdom. She is a British national of Welsh-African ancestry.

She attended the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Acting in 2017. She also attended The Lodge School of Theatre Dance and Reading and Broadway Dance Center, New York, where she took her dancing lessons.

How old is Iola Evans?

The British actress is 21 years old as of 2022. When is Iola Evans' birthday? She was born on 22 April 2001. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

What is Iola Evans’ profession?

Iola Evans is a rising British actress and dancer. She is known for her dance skills in ballet, jazz and contemporary dance. She performed at multiple events before entering the acting industry.

Iola Evans' movies and TV shows

She made her first on-screen appearance in 2017 in the TV series All of Them, where she played the character of Beth. She, however, came into the limelight after appearing in the movie Choose or Die as Kayla. So far, the British actress has bagged ten acting credits. Here is a list of her movies and TV series:

All of Them (2017) as Beth

(2017) as Beth Carnival Row (2019) as Ryme

(2019) as Ryme Vera (2020) as Phoebe Dwyer

(2020) as Phoebe Dwyer The 100 (2020) as Callie

(2020) as Callie City of Lost Children (2020) as Leylo

Children (2020) as Leylo All of Them : Part 2 (2021) as Beth

: Part 2 (2021) as Beth Choose or Die (2022) as Kayla

(2022) as Kayla Phea (2022) as Suri

(2022) as Suri The Origin (2022) as Ave

(2022) as Ave Washington Black (TBA) as Tanna Goff

What is Iola Evans’ height?

Actress Iola Evans stands at the height of 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) and weighs approximately 126 pounds (57 kilograms).

Fast facts about Iola Evans

Who is Iola Evans? She is a British- based actress and dancer. She is widely recognized as Kayla, a role she portrayed in the British horror film Choose or Die. Where was Iola Evans born? The actress was born in Greater London, England, United Kingdom. What is Iola Evans' age? She is 21 years old as of 2022. She was born on 22 April 2001. What is Iola Evans' nationality? She is a British national. What is Iola Evans' ethnicity? She is of Welsh-African heritage. Who is Iola Evans dating? The British actress is not dating anyone at the moment. She is presumed single since she has neither confirmed any information about her previous nor current relationships. What is Iola Evans’ height? She is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall.

Iola Evans is a rising actress and dancer from the United Kingdom. She first hit the screens in 2017 in the TV series All of Them as Beth. Since then, her outstanding performance has seen her land more roles in various films and TV series.

