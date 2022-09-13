Priscilla Ojo’s biography: what is known about Iyabo Ojo's daughter?

Priscilla Ojo is a young Nigerian actress, model, and social media influencer. She is widely recognized as the daughter of Iyabo Ojo, a renowned Nigerian film actress, director, and producer.

Priscilla Ojo is a famous social media influencer. She has worked for various brands, such as Tecno Mobile Nigeria and Cindy Total Weight Loss. She also owns an online clothing brand named Priscy Closet.

Profile summary

Full name Priscilla Ajoke Ojo Gender Female Date of birth 13 March 2001 Age 21 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Lagos State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian State of Origin Ogun State Tribe Yoruba Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Iyabo Ojo, Ademidun Ojo Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Education Babcock University Profession Actress, social media influencer Net worth $100,000 - $600,000 Instagram @its.priscy

Priscilla Ajoke Ojo's biography

The social media influencer was born and raised in Lagos State, Nigeria. She is a Nigerian national of African heritage. Her parents are Iyabo Ojo and Ademidun Ojo. Her mother is a prominent Nigerian film actress, director, and producer, while her father is a movie marketer. Her parents separated when she was young.

She was raised alongside her older brother Festus Oladunjoye Ojo. Her brother is a brand influencer, entrepreneur, and CEO of Fedel Wears.

The Nigerian model completed her high school studies in 2017. She later enrolled at Babcock University in Ilishan Remo, Ogun State, where she graduated with a Media and Theater Arts degree in 2021.

How old is Priscilla Ojo?

The young Nigerian actress is 21 years old as of 2022. When is Priscilla Ojo’s birthday? She was born on 13 March 2001. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

What is Priscilla Ojo’s profession?

Priscilla Ajoke Ojo is a young rising actress, model, and social media influencer. She made her acting debut at the age of 14 when she was featured in the movie Beyond Disability. Her outstanding and unique performance in the movie earned her a nomination for the Best of Nollywood Award for Best Child Actress.

She also appeared in the movie Silence (2016) alongside her mother. Her mother, Iyabo Ojo, also produced the film. She also appeared in the movie Victims (2017), where she portrayed the character of Laide.

Aside from acting, Priscilla Ojo is also active and famous on Instagram, where she has amassed over 2 million followers at the time of writing. She is known for sharing fashion, lifestyle, and modelling pictures. She also uses the platform to endorse various brands, including Beyond The Range, Beautiful Body Nigeria, TECNO Mobile, Mav Herbals, and Cindy Total Weight Loss.

Her TikTok account has over 629 thousand followers and 4 million likes as of now. She majorly shares lip-syncs, dance, and comedy related-content.

She is also a businessperson and runs an online clothing brand called Priscy Closet, where she particularly sells women's clothing, including dresses, skirts, and tops. The shop is located at 15A Omorinre Johnson Street, Bisola Durosinmi Etti Drive, Lagos. She is also the founder and CEO of an online retail shop, Priscy Luxe.

What is Priscilla Ojo's net worth?

The social media influencer has an alleged net worth of between $100 thousand and $600 thousand. However, the source of this information is not verified. Her primary source of income is her acting career and brand endorsements.

Who is Priscilla Ojo dating?

Iyabo Ojo's daughter is not dating anyone currently; she is single. Previously, she was reportedly in a relationship with popular Nigerian pop singers Korede Bello and Lil Kesh, although none of them confirmed anything about the relationship.

She was also in a relationship with her fellow student at Babcock University, Kamtony. The two broke up after dating for a few months.

Fast facts about Priscilla Ajoke Ojo

Who is Priscilla Ajoke Ojo? She is a young Nigerian actress and social media influencer known for being the daughter of the renowned Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo. Where is Priscilla Ajoke Ojo from? She was born in Lagos State, Nigeria. What is Priscilla Ojo's age? She is 21 years old as of 2022. When is Priscilla Ojo’s birthday? The rising actress celebrates her birthday on 13 March. She was born in 2001. Is Priscilla Ojo a graduate? Yes, she graduated in 2021 from Babcock University with a degree in Media and Theater Arts. Who is Priscilla Ojo's boyfriend? The brand influencer does not have a boyfriend at the moment; she is presumed single. What is Priscilla Ojo’s net worth? Her alleged net worth is between $100 thousand and $600 thousand.

Priscilla Ojo is a young up-and-coming Nollywood actress. She is the lastborn and only daughter of popular Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo. In addition, she is a brand influencer and has worked with various notable brands, such as Tecno Mobile.

