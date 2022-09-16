Who is Kyle Kuzma’s girlfriend? Get to know Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow is a famous Canadian fashion model, activist, and spokesperson. Her fame skyrocketed after contesting the 21st cycle of the US television show America's Next Top Model in 2014. She is also known as Kyle Kuzma's girlfriend.

Who is Kyle Kuzma's girlfriend? Her name is Winnie Harlow. She has a big name in the modelling world. Additionally, she commands a huge fan following on social media, especially on Instagram and Facebook.

Profile summary

Real name Chantelle Brown-Young Nickname Winnie Harlow Gender Female Date of birth 27 July 2004 Age 28 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Mississauga, Toronto, Ontario, Canada Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Jamaican Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Windsor Young Mother Lisa Brown Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Kyle Kuzma High School Fletcher's Meadow Secondary School Profession Fashion model, activist Net worth $3 million Instagram @winnieharlow Twitter @winnieharlow Facebook Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow's biography

The Canadian model was born Chantelle Whitney Brown in Mississauga, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. She is the daughter of Windsor Young and Lisa Brown. She grew up alongside her two sisters, one of them is Christina Harlow.

At the age of four years, the model was diagnosed with a skin condition called vitiligo. She attended Fletcher's Meadow Secondary School. Winnie was bullied in school because of the condition, which led to her dropping out of regular school to be homeschooled.

How old is Winnie Harlow?

The Canadian model is 28 years old as of 2022. She was born on 27 July 1994. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

Career

Winnie is a fashion model, activist, and spokesperson. She made her modelling debut with the help of photographer Shannon Boodram, who motivated her to pursue modelling. In 2014, she was discovered by Tyra Banks, a host for America's Next Top Model. She came into the limelight after participating in the show.

In 2018, she was cast in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. The Canadian fashion model has modelled for popular brands like Desigual, Sprite, Diesel, Swarovski, Nike, and Puma. She has also appeared in several music videos like Guts Over Fear by Eminem ft Sia, The One by JMSN, and Lemonade by Beyonce.

Additionally, the fashion model has been featured in various TV shows, including Making The Cut, Legendary, and What Would You Do? She has modelled for magazines like Glamour, Complex and Cosmopolitan. She has also appeared on the covers of various magazines like Ebony and i-D.

The fashion model is also an activist. She uses her condition to inspire other people living with vitiligo. Additionally, Winnie is the founder of Cay Skin, a beauty product business.

What is Winnie Harlow's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth is $3 million. Her primary source of income is her modelling career and endorsements. She also runs Cay Skin, a beauty, cosmetic & personal care business.

Winnie Harlow's dating history

In 2017, the famous model was rumoured to be dating Lewis Hamilton, a Formula One driver from Great Britain. She later confirmed in an interview that they were friends. In addition, the Canadian model dated Wik Khalifa, an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. They started dating in 2018 and broke up in 2019.

In the same year, there were speculations that she was in a relationship with a Columbian singer, Maluma. It was after they were occasionally spotted together at different events.

Who is Winnie Harlow's boyfriend?

The model is currently in a relationship with Kyle Alexander Kuzma, an American professional NBA basketball player. Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow started dating in 2020 during the COVID-19 period. Kyle first sent Harlow a message on her Instagram account. They later met in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Are Kyle Kuzma and Winnie still together?

Yes, the pair have been dating since 2020, although they split briefly in August 2021. It happened when Kyle moved from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Washington Wizards. There were speculations that the split was due to the long-distance relationship.

How tall is Winnie Harlow?

The famous model is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall. She weighs 121 pounds or 55 kilograms.

Fast facts about Winnie Harlow

Who is Winnie Harlow? She is a model and activist from Canada. When is Winnie Harlow's birthday? The model marks her birthday on 27 July every year. What is Winnie Harlow's age? She is 28 years old as of 2022. Is Kyle Kuzma in a relationship? Yes, the NBA player is currently dating Winnie Harlow. Are Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow back together? Yes, the pair had split in August 2021, and after 5 months, they started dating again. Does Winnie Harlow have a daughter? No, she once posted a photo on Twitter holding baby Samia Ali, calling her my baby girl though she is her goddaughter. Where does Winnie Harlow live? She currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. Who are Winnie Harlow's parents? Her parents are Windsor Young and Lisa Brown.

Winnie Harlow is a popular model and activist who came into the limelight after contesting America's Next Top Model show in 2014. She is also widely recognized as Kyle Kuzma's girlfriend.

