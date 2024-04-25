As the JAMB 2024 result is being awaited, a lady has shared her experience travelling to the CBT centre, where she wrote hers

The lady said she was posted to a far place where cars cannot go for her 2024 UTME examination

A video she shared indicates that she had a hard time getting to the JAMB centre as she used a bike to reach it

A Nigerian lady shared her experience trying to get to the JAMB 2024 CBT centre, where she was posted.

The lady said her JAMB 2024 centre is located far away and cannot be accessed by car; she had to use a bike when she went to check it out.

In the video posted by @crystarr08, the lady was seen on a motorcycle when she was going to the UTME center.

It was a long ride before she eventually reached the JAMB CBT centre around 7 a.m.

Some social media users also shared their experience in the comment section, with one saying her friend found it hard to locate her JAMB centre.

Reactions as lady shares her JAMB 2024 experience

@Deborah said:

"They did the same to my best girl. Before she could reach there, she was already 30mims late, and it was 7:00am. They didn't allow her to take the exam."

@Stephanie said:

"Omo na for you to go meet your village people oo."

@Gift commented:

"Better find a nearby hotel and lodge."

@David Ay said:

"This your center be like na home of no return."

@Judith_Alaribe commented:

"They did this to me too, but my babe dropped me off. May God bless that guy for me."

@Mini Celeb commented:

"I wrote mine last week Friday, and I pray that we all get admission to our favourite schools, amen."

Lady shares experience writing JAMB Use of English

Meanwhile, a lady who was a candidate in the just concluded JAMB-UTME has come out to share her experience.

The candidate, Prisca Pinket, said she did not find the JAMB-UTME Use of English questions hard.

As she awaits the results, Prisca is confident that she will get the cut-off mark for tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

