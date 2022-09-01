Shamin Abas’ biography: what is known about Matt Lauer’s girlfriend?

Who is Shamin Abas? She is an established British-born publicist and entrepreneur. She came into the limelight following her relationship with the former NBC news anchor Matt Lauer.

The American-based entrepreneur attends Hamptons Magazine at The Hamptons Players Club on 20 July 2012 in East Hampton, New York. Photo: Eugene Gologursky

Source: Getty Images

Shamin Abas is a big name in the corporate world. She is the founder of Shamin Abas Ultra-Luxury Brand Marketing and Business Development. She has worked with notable brands such as Rolls Royce and Ferrari. She is also part of The Luxury Council at New York University Stern School of Business.

Profile summary

Full name Shamin Abas Gender Female Date of birth 11 April 1969 Age 53 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Llangdegfan, Wales, United Kingdom Current residence New York City, New York, United States, USA Nationality British Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5′7″ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 137 Weight in kilograms 62 Body measurements in inches 36-28-38 Body measurements in centimetres 91-71-97 Hair colour Brunette Eye colour Brown Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Matt Lauer Profession Publicist, entrepreneur Net worth $6 million - $8 million

Shamin Abas’ biography

The entrepreneur was born and raised in Llangdegfan, Wales, United Kingdom but later relocated to New York City, New York, United States. She is a British national of Persian-British descent.

Her Persian father was a maths teacher at the University of North Wales in Bangor, while her British mother was a Jazz singer but later became a homemaker. She grew up alongside two sisters and a brother.

How old is Shamin Abas?

The British-born publicist attends DAVID YURMAN Hosts The HAMPTON CLASSIC HORSE SHOW at Bridgehampton on September 5, 2010. Photo: Patrick McMullan

Source: UGC

The American-based publicist is 53 years old as of 2022. She was born on 11 April 1969. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

Shamin Abas’ career

Shamin Abar is an American-based publicist and entrepreneur. She landed her first job in the media industry when Chrysler hired her as a spokesmodel.

She is the President and CEO of Shamin Abas Communications, Brand Marketing & Business Development for Ultra-Luxury Brands. She founded the company in 2005, and it is based in Greater New York City Area. According to her LinkedIn profile, the company works entirely with ultra-luxury brands that cater to Very-High-Net-Worth and Ultra-High-Net-Worth individuals.

Her intellectual capacity and dynamic business approach have given her a voice in the corporate world. She has worked with high-end brands, including NetJets, Ferrari, Rolls Royce, Bugatti and Dom Perignon. In addition, she is also the co-founder of the Ultra-High-Net-Worth Individuals (UHNW) symposium.

What is Shamin Abas’ net worth?

The British-born entrepreneur has an alleged net worth of between $6 million and $8 million. However, this source is not verified; therefore, not reliable. Her primary source of income is her business and partnership with other global brands.

Shamin Abas and Matt Lauer's relationship

The PR executive guru is currently in a romantic relationship with her long-time friend Matt Lauer, a former NBC news anchor. Her boyfriend was the co-host of NBC’s Today show from 1997-2017 and a contributor for Dateline NBC. He was fired from NBC over accusations of sexual harassment.

Matt Lauer and Shamin Abas were friends for almost 15 years before they began dating in 2019. They first met in 2005. The two currently reside in New York, United States.

Shamin was married and divorced twice before she started dating Matt Lauer. She was first married to a Detroit-based cosmetic dentist whose name is unavailable. Later, she got married to an East Hampton nightclub and restaurant owner, Frank Cilione, on 8 November 2003 and divorced in November 2007.

Her boyfriend was also married and divorced to a former American model Annette Roque with whom they share two sons, Jack Matthew and Thijs and a daughter Romy. The two were married for almost 21 years and divorced in 2019.

Shamin Abas and Tamara Grove attend The Bridge V, 2021 at The Bridge on 18 September 2021 in Bridgehampton, NY. Photo: Jared Siskin

Source: UGC

What is Shamin Abas’ height?

Matt Lauer's girlfriend stands at 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 137 pounds or 62 kilograms. Her measurements are 36-28-38 inches or 91-71-97 centimetres.

Fast facts about Shamin Abas

Who is Shamin Abas? She is an established entrepreneur and publicist based in the United States. Where is Shamin Abas from? She was born in Llangdegfan, Wales, United Kingdom. What is Shamin Abas' nationality? She is a British national. What is Shamin Abas' age? The entrepreneur is 53 years old as of 2022. She was born on 11 April 1969. Who is Matt Lauer dating? She is dating his long-time friend, Shamin Abas. Who is Shamin Abas' first husband? She was first married to a Detroit-based cosmetic dentist whose name remains a mystery. What is Shamin Abas' net worth? She has an alleged net worth of between $6 million and $8 million. What is Shamin Abas’ height? She is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall.

Shamin Abas is an American-based publicist and entrepreneur. She is widely known as the girlfriend of Matt Lauer, an American journalist and former NBC news anchor. She is the founder of Shamin Abas Ultra-Luxury Brand Marketing and Business Development.

