Craig Melton’s biography: who is Glennon Doyle’s ex-husband?

Craig Melton is an American entrepreneur, social media personality, former model and soccer player. He is famously recognised for being Glennon Doyle's ex-husband. Glennon is a renowned author and activist.

Photo: @craigmelton14 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Craig Melton had been married to Glennon for 14 years before they divorced. He is a father of three children, two daughters and a son.

Profile summary

Full name Craig Melton Gender Male Date of birth 18 August 1971 Age 51 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Virginia, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 148 Weight in kilograms 67 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Single High School Lake Braddock Secondary School University George Mason University Profession Model, entrepreneur, social media personality Net worth $2 million

Craig Melton's biography

Craig was born in Virginia, United States of America. He has a sister named Nicole Stracener. He is an American of mixed ethnicity.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The American entrepreneur attended Lake Braddock Secondary School before joining George Mason University. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Physiology. He later obtained a master's degree in Telecommunication Management.

How old is Craig Melton?

The American model is 51 years old as of 2022. He was born on 18 August 1971. His zodiac sign is Leo.

Career

Craig Melton is a former model and soccer player. He played for the Washington Warthogs during the 1997 season. In 2012, he was a defensive coordinator at Locust Grove High School.

His experience as a soccer player has enabled him to work as a coach for Tish's youth soccer team. In addition, he and his ex-wife's current husband, Abby Wambach, are former .

Melton is active and famous on Instagram, with over 41 thousand followers. He mainly shares his lifestyle pictures and those of his children and friends. As a model, Craig participated in a modelling project called Circuit City.

What is Craig Melton's net worth?

According to Smile Times, his net worth is alleged to be $2 million. This value is, however, not verifiable. His primary income sources are his coaching and modelling careers.

Who is Craig Melton's new wife?

There were speculations that Craig had remarried a lady named Aleena. However, that was not true. He was previously married to Glennon Doyle, an American author and activist. Glennon is widely known for her Love Warrior and Untamed memoirs, which are #1 New York Times bestsellers.

Craig and Glennon first met at an all-day bar crawl in downtown Washington, DC. After dating for two years, the two got married in 2002. The duo have three children, Chase, Tish and Amma.

Craig confessed to her ex-wife that he had been unfaithful, leading them to end their marriage in 2016. They had spent 14 years in marriage.

Fast facts about Craig Melton

Who is Craig Melton? He is an American former soccer player, entrepreneur, social media personality and model popularly known as Glennon Doyle's ex-husband. When is Craig Melton's birthday? He celebrates his birthday on 18 August every year. How old is Craig Melton? He is 51 years old as of 2022. What is Craig Melton's ethnicity? He is of mixed ethnicity. Who is Craig Melton's girlfriend? He is currently single. What is Craig Melton's net worth? His net worth is alleged to be $2 million.

Craig Melton is an American entrepreneur, model and social media personality widely known as the ex-husband of Glennon Doyle. He is a former soccer player, high school coach, and father of three children.

READ ALSO: Louie Castro's biography; age, birthday, boyfriend, networth

Legit.ng published an article about Louie Castro. He is a social media influencer, TV personality, makeup artist and entrepreneur. He is famous on TikTok and YouTube for sharing entertaining videos and makeup tutorials.

Louie Castro was born in Watsonville, Califonia, United States. He graduated in 2017 from California State University, Monterey Bay. He co-owns an online apparel store with his sisters.

Source: Legit.ng