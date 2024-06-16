Tragedy struck after two lovers were found dead in the Ayeyemi area of Ondo town, Ondo state on Thursday, June 23

A source said the middle-aged man and his girlfriend might have been electrocuted by a naked wire while making love

The state spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, said the lovers died in the room but they were not stuck together

Ondo town, Ondo state - A middle-aged man identified as Eric and his unidentified girlfriend were found in a house located in the Ayeyemi area of Ondo town, Ondo state.

The lifeless bodies of lovers were reportedly found stuck together in the room on Thursday, June 13.

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, a source said the lovers were found in a sexual position, indicating that they were having sex before the tragic incident.

The source said the two secret lovers were separated by a medical doctor who confirmed them dead.

The death of the lovers was attributed to electrocution during the sex romp.

“The generator was running in the premises while they were charging their phone and a socket was placed closer to the bed. The naked wire might had contact with the bed resulting in their electrocution.”

Another source said the lovers were found dead by relatives the following day after they failed to answer their calls.

The relatives broke the door after they found the lovers in that position through the window.

The state Police public relations officer, Funmi Odunlami, who confirmed the tragic incident said the police have commenced an investigation to unravel the cause of their death, TheCable reports.

“They died in the room but they were not stuck together. We are yet to know the cause but investigation has commenced.”

