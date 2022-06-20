Kayla Varner’s biography: what is known about Bryce Harper’s wife?

Who is Kayla Varner? She is a former soccer player and sports enthusiast from the United States. Little was known about her until her relationship with the famous American professional baseball player Bryce Harper became public.

Baseball player Bryce Harper and Kayla Varner attend the 2016 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2016, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Kayla Varner has been with Bryce Harper since high school, but they have been married for about five years. She resides with her family in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

Profile summary

Full name Kayla Varner Gender Female Date of birth 4 November 1992 Age 29 years old (as of June 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Henderson, Nevada, USA Current residence Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurements in inches 34-24-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-61-89 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Lizz Varner Father Sean Varner Siblings 2 Relationship status Married Partner Bryce Harper Children 2 School Green Valley High School College Brigham Young University, Ohio State University Profession Former soccer player Instagram @kayy.harper

Kayla Varner’s biography

She was born in Henderson, Nevada, USA, and she is the first born child of Lizz and Sean Varner. Her two younger brothers are McKay and Markus Varner. The family profess the Mormon faith.

Kayla went to Green Valley High School and discovered her love for soccer while at the institution. She started her college education at Brigham Young University but later moved to Ohio State University.

How old is Kayla Varner?

The sports enthusiast was born on 4 November 1992, and she is 29 years old as of June 2022. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

What does Kayla Varner do?

Bryce Harper’s spouse is a former soccer player. Her soccer career began at Green Valley High School, where she was the girls’ soccer team captain from 2009 to 2011. During the period, she won the most valuable player awards and athlete of the month awards. She also played soccer in college and was a member of the Neusport Soccer Club in Nevada, Las Vegas.

The American baseball player's wife is a food lover. She runs an Instagram account, where they show their culinary skills. However, the page has been inactive for a while since they stopped sharing recipes.

When did Bryce Harper and Kayla Varner first meet?

The American baseball player and Kayla are high school sweethearts. They started dating while in high school and all through to college. In 2014, Harper proposed to his longtime girlfriend and scheduled their wedding for January 2015. However, the duo cancelled the wedding.

Varner announced their re-engagement in July 2016 and tied the knot in December 2016 at the Mormon temple in San Diego. How long has Bryce Harper been married? The couple has been married for approximately six years.

Does Kayla Varner have a child?

She has two children with her husband, Bryce Harper. They welcomed their first child Krew Aron Harper in August 2019. Their second child Brooklyn Elizabeth Harper was born in November 2020.

What is Kayla Varner’s height?

Bryce Harper’s wife stands at 5 feet and 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 132 pounds (60 kilograms). Her measurements are 34-24-35 inches (86-61-89 centimetres).

Fast facts about Kayla Varner

What is Kayla Varner’s age? She is 29 years old as of June 2022. Where is Kayla Varner from? Her hometown is Henderson, Nevada, USA Who is Bryce Harper's wife? The sports personality is married to Kayla Varner. How many kids does Kayla Varner have? She is a mother of two children, a boy and a girl. Does Kayla Varner play soccer? She was a soccer player, especially in high school and college. How tall is Kayla Varner? She is 5 feet and 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall.

Kayla Varner is a former soccer player and sports enthusiast. She is famous as the wife of Philadelphia Phillies' baseball player Bryce Harper. Additionally, she is a mother of two children.

