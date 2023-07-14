Emma D'Arcy’s partner: a look at the actor’s relationships

Emma D’Arcy is a London-based British non-binary actor. They gained prominence in the entertainment industry for starring in numerous movies and TV series, including House of the Dragon, Truth Seeker, and Mothering Sunday. Despite being known in the entertainment world, little is known about their relationships. Who is Emma D’Arcy’s partner?

Emma first hit the screen in 2015, playing the role of Sniper in the short film United Strong Alone. They have since been featured in over ten movies and TV series. Even though much of their acting career is in the limelight, they have kept their relationship details under wraps. Discover who Emma D’Arcy’s partner is and whether they have previously been in relationships.

Full name Emma Zia D'Arcy Gender Non-binary Date of birth 27 June 1992 Age 31 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth London, England, United Kingdom Current residence London, England, UK Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in fee 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Sally Elizabeth D'Arcy Father Richard John D'Arcy Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating College Ruskin School of Art Profession Actor Instagram @emmaziadarcy

Who is Emma D'Arcy’s partner?

D'Arcy has kept their personal life out of the public, making it difficult to know about their relationships. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2022, the actor disclosed that they are in a complicated relationship but did not reveal who their partner was.

Emma D'Arcy’s relationship with Thomas May Bailey

Is Emma D'Arcy dating Thomas Bailey? There have been internet speculations that they are romantically involved with theatre director. The speculations began after fans noticed that the Bailey shared numerous tweets applauding D'Arcy’s role in the TV series House of the Dragon. The duo’s appearance together at the premiere of the show also seemed to suggest their relationship.

Despite the dating rumours, neither of them has confirmed the existence of a relationship between them. Therefore, the identity of D’Arcy's partner still remains unknown.

Emma D'Arcy’s sexuality

Is Emma D'Arcy gay? D’Arcy has not yet revealed their sexual orientation. Occasionally, they speak up in support of LGBTQ+, but they have never disclosed their sexuality.

FAQs

How old is Emma D’Arcy? The British actor is 31 years old as of 2023. They were born on 27 June 1992. What is Emma D’Arcy’s ethnicity? They are of white ethnicity with English and Irish roots. Where is Emma D’Arcy from? They hail from London, England, United Kingdom. Who is Emma D'Arcy’s boyfriend? Even though they revealed they were taken, their partner is unknown. Rumour has it that they are in a romantic relationship with Thomas Bailey. Who is Emma D'Arcy’s husband? The House of the Dragon star has not exchanged marriage vows and, therefore, does not have a husband. Why is Emma D’Arcy famous? They are known for their roles in numerous movies and TV series, especially House of the Dragon, where they portrayed Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen.

Who is Emma D'Arcy’s partner? The British actor has been romantically linked with theatre director Thomas Bailey, but they have not confirmed the existence of a relationship. The actor has kept their love life secret, not revealing who they are in a relationship with.

